This has been a strange year. This is a strange holiday season. This is a strange time to buy gifts for kith and kin. We are used to braving very large crowds at very large brick-and-mortar emporiums. We can still go to them, but being cheek by jowl among strangers is not healthy this strange year. Therefore many are turning to virtual internet marts, a process that also takes care of our delivery problems. However we do it, most of us have still waited to the last minute. If you are one of those, never fear, Steve is here with a solution — Steve’s Christmas Trivia Gift. Copy it, paste it into your email, and send it off to however many you still need to get a gift for and to and quickly.
1. The last descendant of what prolific musical clan died Christmas Day 1845?
2. Who owned the first electrically lighted Christmas tree?
3. The American publishers of Handel’s “Messiah” won a 1923 plagiarism suit claiming what famous song stole the opening bars of the Hallelujah Chorus?
4. What flick is playing at the Bedford Falls movie house when George jubilantly runs through the streets after getting another shot at life?
5. Did Francis Church’s famed “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” editorial first run in the New York Post on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 1897?
6. What do Isaac Newton, Larry Csonka, Peter Tchaikovsky and Annie Lennox have in common?
7. What immortal Christmas story begins: “One dollar and eighty-seven cents. That was all. And sixty cents of it was in pennies”?
8. Before the Civil War, our image of Santa Claus was radically different. In an 1858 Harper’s Weekly drawing he didn’t even have a beard. To whom do we owe our modern-day visual conception of Santa?
9. What is the name of the first movie to feature the classic “White Christmas”?
10. The poinsettia, the traditional Christmas flower, first grew in what country?
11. What movie features a child’s wish for a Red Ryder model BB gun for Christmas?
12. What was singer Brenda Lee’s hit seasonal song?
13. In “A Christmas Carol,” what article of winter apparel does Bob Cratchit lack?
14. Who played Mrs. Cratchit in “A Muppet Christmas Carol”?
15. In “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” what is the last thing the Grinch takes out of the Who refrigerator?
16. Who created Rudolf, the Red-Nosed Reindeer?
17. Where is it believed that the tradition of erecting a tree at Christmas started?
18. What is the last line of “The Night Before Christmas”?
Answers: 1. The Bachs. 2. Edward Johnson, a colleague of Thomas Edison’s, who put 80 hand-wired red, white and blue bulbs on his tree in 1882. 3. “Yes, We Have No Bananas.” 4. “The Bells of St. Mary’s.” 5. Neither. It ran on Sept. 21. 6. They were all born on Christmas Day. 7. O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi.” 8. Thomas Nast, a political cartoonist. 9. “Holiday Inn.” 10. Mexico. 11. “A Christmas Story.” 12. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” 13. A coat. 14. Miss Piggy. 15. A can of Who hash. 16. Robert May, a Montgomery Ward copywriter, in 1939. 17. Germany.
And the answer to 18 is, of course, “Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.”
My sentiments exactly.
Peace.