Friday I will be 76. There are days when I feel old, days when I feel middle-aged, and days when I feel young. And then there are those days when I feel I am all three.
Though I am no longer young, chronologically speaking, I still find myself wondering if I will ever become an adult. I often tell Janice, and any friend who will listen, “When I become an adult, then I will know what I am supposed to do.”
Anyway, last week I was pondering the fact I will soon celebrate another anniversary of my entry into this world. It made me realize that I have been around for quite awhile, specifically since 1945, which makes me almost, but not quite, a Baby Boomer. And that got me thinking about how much life has changed in the brief time between then and now.
Here are a few examples, because listing all would turn this column into a multi-episode miniseries.
I remember when milk was delivered to our house. Not by horse and wagon (I am not that old!) but in a strange-looking little truck the milkman drove standing up. The milk came in bottles with an inch of cream on top. And he would even bring chocolate milk when I could talk my mother into ordering it.
I remember picking up the phone to make a call and a female (always women for some reason) asking me, “Number please?” and then getting it for me. Even long-distance calls. No dialing.
Which reminds me that after party lines, dialing is the next thing I remember about phones — and those memorable prefixes like Drexel (ours), Murray Hill and, of course, Pennsylvania 6-5000.
I remember driving across the country on vacations before interstate highways, before Holiday Inn, Ramada or Best Western, there were motels with individual cabins, like tiny houses. I remember that before McDonald’s, Burger King or Taco Bell, there was Howard Johnson. I remember when most cars did not have air conditioning and many carried canvas water bags on front bumpers in the summer. I remember when gas stations were full service, gave away stuff with fill-ups (glasses were popular), attendants wore uniforms — and air was free.
I remember going downtown to men’s stores for my clothes and shoe stores for footwear. I remember when all drugstores had soda fountains and all bowling alleys had guys behind the lanes to reset pins. I remember when movie theaters on Saturday afternoons showed cartoons and “serials” before features. I remember “separate but equal” public education and public facilities.
I remember not having a television and going to a neighbor’s house to watch theirs. I remember when we finally got one and watching “Captain Kangaroo” and political conventions back when they were contentious with yelling, parades and many votes to get a presidential candidate. I remember when there were moderate Republicans and Democrats. I remember Ike playing golf a lot.
I remember when doctors routinely made house calls, at least in small towns. I remember using the latest technology in high school math classes (slide rules) when researching papers in college libraries (physical card catalogs) and then writing the papers (typewriters).
I remember the constitutional crisis of Watergate, the Saturday Night Massacre and Nixon caught on tape lying. I remember where I was when JFK, Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. were assassinated. I remember the Cold War, the Civil Rights War, the Vietnam War and the “Days of Rage.”
On my next birthday, I hope to remember the pandemic as a past event and how thankful I was to live in an age that enabled us to see and talk with our family and friends whether they were physically near or physically far.
Heraclitus reportedly said in 500 BCE, “Nothing is permanent but change.”
“Far out” — as I remember exclaiming more than once in the past 75 years.