The modern Olympic Games have been held every four years since 1896, except in 1916 because of World War I, 1940 and 1944 due to World War II, and 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest version, the 2020 (2021) Tokyo Olympic Games is over. According to folks who keep track of such things, a minority of Americans watched the competition, which means most did not. For the latter, here is some of what you missed.
Athletes from 206 nations participated this year in 339 events in 33 sports. The smallest country by population was Nauru, a Pacific Ocean island northeast of Australia with an estimated population of 11,500, which is 156 fewer than the total number of athletes at Tokyo. Nauru first competed in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. It sent two athletes this year. Nauru has never won a medal. Neither has Bangladesh, which has sent athletes since 1984 and is the most populous participating nation at 149,772,364. Monaco has competed in Olympic summer and winter games since 1920. It has never won a gold medal. San Marino had not won a medal in 24 summer and winter games. It won three in Tokyo: one silver and two bronze, making it the smallest nation by population — just 33,600 people — to ever win a medal. Kazakhstan won eight medals, all bronze. No nation has ever earned that many medals without a single gold or silver.
More interesting facts from the 2020 (2021) games.
After more than six hours of cycling, the difference between second place and ninth place in the men’s road race was less than one second. German equestrian Isabell Werth, by winning gold and silver in dressage, became the first person to win multiple medals in six different Games. The U.S. women’s basketball team won its gold on player A’ja Wilson’s birthday. Qatar had never won a gold medal in its previous nine Summer Olympics. In Tokyo, weightlifter Fares El-Bakh and high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim won gold on back-to-back days.
Georgian shooter Nino Salukvadze became the first woman (and fourth athlete overall) to compete in nine Olympics. Spanish race walker Jésus Ángel García became the first person to compete in eight Olympics without winning a medal. Thirteen-year-old Sky Brown of Great Britain earned bronze in women’s park skateboarding. But she wasn’t the youngest person on the podium. That was 12-year-old silver medalist Kokona Hiraki of Japan. The oldest competitor in Tokyo was 66-year-old Australian equestrian Mary Hanna. Her teammate, Andrew Hoy, became Australia’s oldest Olympic medalist at 62, winning an individual bronze in eventing.
Some hometeam Olympic facts. Athletes represented 46 states and the District of Columbia. American baseball silver medalist Eddy Alvarez had previously won short track speed skating silver in 2014, making him the sixth athlete to earn medals in different sports at the Summer and Winter Olympics. Of the 613 team members, 193 were returning Olympians, and 104 were Olympic medalists. A total of 329 women and 284 men were on the U.S. team, its third straight Olympic Games with more women than men. Swimmer Katie Grimes was the youngest U.S. athlete at age 15, while equestrian Phillip Dutton was the oldest at age 57. Tokyo was his seventh Olympics.
The next Olympic games are the 2022 Beijing (China) Winter Games scheduled for next Feb. 4-22. China becomes just the ninth country to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics. The Beijing Games will have over 2,800 athletes from at least 80 nations competing in 109 events over 15 disciplines in seven sports. Next is Paris 2024, officially the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, scheduled for July 26 to Aug. 11, with 329 events in 32 sports. The number of athletes will be limited to 10,500.
See you then.