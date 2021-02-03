Even the Earth wanted 2020 to be over in a hurry. Our planet spun faster than normal last year, scientists say. Scientists around the world have noted that the Earth has been spinning on its axis faster lately — the fastest 28 days since 1960, when recording began. Several scientists have spoken to the press about the unusual phenomenon, with some pointing out that this past year saw some of the shortest days ever recorded.
Our Planet Is Running Out of Ice
A new study calculates our planet lost 28 trillion tons of ice between 1994 and 2017, 800 billion metric tons in the 1990s and about 1.2 trillion tons a year since. Most losses are attributed to climate change. Since the 1990s, 6 trillion tons have been lost from mountain glaciers, 2.6 trillion tons from Antarctica and 4 trillion tons from Greenland. Arctic sea ice has shrunk 230 billion tons yearly since 1980. The rate of shrinkage has increased 57% since the 1990s.
It Is Becoming Dangerous Up There
NASA’s Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel said space just got a lot more crowded and dangerous after Space X Falcon 9 recently placed 143 satellites into orbit on one “rideshare” mission. ASAP said, “Given the recent increase in the deployment of large numbers of satellites to provide worldwide internet access and no universally accepted ‘rules of the road,’ space debris is a major safety issue.”
A Distant Galaxy Dies as Astronomers Watch
Galaxies die when the stars that live in them stop forming. Now, for the first time, astronomers have witnessed this phenomenon in a distant galaxy. When using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array of telescopes in Chile, they glimpsed it ejecting almost half of the gas it uses to form stars. The light from this galaxy, known as ID2299, has taken about 9 billion years to reach Earth. That means astronomers are essentially observing how it appeared when the universe was only 4.5 billion years old. It’s now an estimated 14 billion years old.
Astronomers Wrong About the Number of Galaxies
The new NASA mission, New Horizons, after leaving the illuminated inner solar system, estimated the number of galaxies to be half of what had previously been estimated years ago when the Hubble Space Telescope suggested there were 2 trillion galaxies spread across the universe. This surprising finding was in a new study recently published in The Astrophysical Journal.
Missing: One Black Hole
In the past few decades, astronomers have accepted that at the center of every galaxy is a giant black hole into which the equivalent of millions or even billions of suns have disappeared. The bigger the galaxy, the more massive the black hole at its center. However, 10 years ago, one astronomer, using the Hubble Space Telescope to survey clusters of galaxies, found a supergiant galaxy with no sign of a black hole in its center.
Ever since, researchers have been ransacking that galaxy, the brightest one in a cluster known as Abell 2261, in the constellation Hercules in the northern sky, not far from the prominent star Vega, about 2.7 billion light-years from earth. The missing black hole should be 10 billion solar masses or more. By comparison, the black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy is minuscule, only about 4 million solar masses.
Scientists May Have Detected ‘Hum’ of the Universe
Astrophysicists from the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav) are attempting to detect the presence of low-frequency gravitational waves. A simplistic explanation of their research is that it has involved the constant monitoring of 45 pulsars for 12 years. Pulsars are super-dense stars that spin at incredibly fast speeds, generating a continual stream of light, radiation, and even sound — the universal hum.
Keep looking up — and keep wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands.