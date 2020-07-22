When the U.S. space program started back in the 1950s, the number of computers in this country could probably be counted on one hand. As a result, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA), the forerunner of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), hired the most talented mathematicians they could find to act as human computers.
The NACA felt that women were much better than men at being human computers. It was thought they were more focused and would pay better attention to details. Among those hired in 1953 was a Black woman named Katherine Johnson.
Johnson was born in White Sulphur Spring, West Virginia, about a three-hour drive from Kingsport. She graduated with B.S. degrees in mathematics and French from West Virginia State College, a Black school, in 1937. In 1939, however, West Virginia decided to integrate its graduate schools, and Johnson was one of three Blacks chosen to be the first to enter, the other two being men. She began her work in the graduate math program at West Virginia University that year.
In 1953, Johnson was hired to work as a human computer at NACA’s West Area Computing section at the Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. This was the 1950s, however, and West Area Computing was “Colored” while East Area Computing was “White.” Johnson’s talent and knowledge quickly earned her respect and a permanent assignment to the Flight Research Division. She would be the first woman to receive credit as an author of a research report in the division.
When NACA became NASA, Johnson came along on the transition as part of the Space Task Group, where she did the trajectory analysis for Alan Shepard’s May 1961 flight as the first American in space.
Johnson continued to impress people with her math skills. Even though NASA had installed a computer at Langley, astronaut John Glenn insisted that “the girl” manually check the calculations done by the new IBM computer for his flight. Johnson worked a day and a half to compute all the variables for the flight. Only when her numbers agreed with the machine did Glenn, and others, feel good about the launch.
Even though NASA continued to add and improve the computers they used, the machines never replaced Johnson. She continued her work by calculating the necessary numbers for the Apollo flights, especially to help the lunar lander take off and arrive at just the right point and at just the right time to rendezvous with the Command Module in orbit around the moon.
Even when the Apollo program ended, Johnson kept on working. She worked on the space shuttle program as well as the Earth Resources Satellite. But it was the moon landing she enjoyed the most.
In an interview Johnson said, “The main thing is that I liked what I was doing. I liked work. I liked the stars and stories we were telling. And it was a joy to contribute to the lunar tour that would be coming up. But little did I think that it would go this far.”
In 1986, Johnson retired from NASA. On Nov. 24, 2015, Johnson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, by President Barack Obama. Six months later, she returned to Langley for the ceremony where the Computational Research Facility was named in her honor.
Johnson had gone from having to look for a “Coloreds only” bathroom at Langley in 1953 to having her name on the building there in 2016.
When asked about her work, she said, “I always liked something new. But give credit to everybody who helped. I didn’t do anything alone.”
When asked what advice she would give to young engineers today Johnson said, “Do your best, but like it. Like what you are doing, then you will do your best. If you don’t like it, shame on you.”
Katherine Johnson, the human computer who overcame prejudice to help put a man on the moon, passed away Feb. 24 of this year.