Gen. Braxton Bragg and the Army of Tennessee had just won the biggest Confederate victory in the Western Theater of the war at Chickamauga. The only thing that kept it from becoming a rout was a heroic stand made by Gen. George H. Thomas, a Virginia general who remained loyal to the Union.
Thanks to Gen. Thomas and his corps’ stand on the battlefield and the fighting retreat that followed, Gen. William Rosecrans was able to get his Army of the Cumberland back to Chattanooga.
Another thing that stopped Gen. Bragg from advancing was the sheer carnage: 2,300 dead Confederate soldiers, numbers of dead Federals left behind along with a massive number of wounded from both sides.
“For days our men were busy burying the dead, caring for the wounded that remained on the field and gathering up the guns, blankets, swords, broken caissons and broken ambulances,” said William Worsham, regimental musicaian and historian for the 19th Tennessee. “Dead men and dead horses lay thick all over the field.
“The crazed condition of those poor fellows, many whose brains had been plowed by the deadly bullet, both Federal and Confederate, yet living, but unable to tell of their suffering was a pitiable spectacle indeed. Others we saw dying, rejoicing in the hope of a glorious immortality,” said Worsham. “One happy Christian we saw as we passed lying on the ground with a rock for a pillow, so badly wounded that the surgeons had passed him by as being beyond any possible hope of benefit, dying; exhorting every one around, and all whose eye he would catch to become Christians. He would put the pertinent questions: ‘Are you a Christian? Do you love Jesus?’ ”
When Gen. Bragg did move on Chattanooga, he took up positions on Missionary Ridge and Lookout Mountain around the town and laid siege rather than attacking. It would be a battle fought with bread rather than bullets. And it was the kind of battle the Confederate army was not geared for.
“Here we had issued to us what the boys called ‘sick flour,’ from which we made biscuits” said Worsham. “Having no lard or grease of any kind, we worked up our bread with salt and water. These biscuits made a lot of sick boys. They were so hard, we saw several of the boys gouge holes in the biscuits, fill them with powder and blow them open, as they said, so they could eat them.”
The Hawkins Boys and the rest of the 19th Tennessee were starving, as were many of the regiments on Missionary Ridge. So much so that some of the men attempted to eat rats as they had heard the soldiers in Vicksburg had done. A little later, when Confederate President Jefferson Davis came to inspect the troops, he was greeted with shouts of, “Send us something to eat, Massa Jeff. Give us something to eat, Massa Jeff. I’m hungry ! I’m hungry !”
The Hawkins Boys got a short break from the suffering when the regiment was sent toward Knoxville to prevent Union Gen. Ambrose Burnside from reinforcing the soldiers trapped at Chattanooga. After repeated train derailments, the men finally arrived at Sweetwater, Tennessee. But, they didn’t get the chance to enjoy it.
The 19th Tennessee would stay there a few days and then be recalled to Missionary Ridge. There they would return to their same place in the line, living in the same filth and enduring the same starvation, but to their surprise they would be greeted by the familiar faces of their wounded comrades returning to the ranks.
Among those returning was one of the Hawkins Boys. Allen Christian had been twice wounded, spending six months in hospital when first shot in the knee at the Battle of Stones River in Murfreesboro, and then another month in hospital after being shot in the chest during the Battle of Chickamauga. Christian rejoined his fellow Hawkins Countians in Company K.
These returning solders were desperately needed. After the Battle of Chickamauga, the 19th Tennessee only had 119 men fit for duty. Leaving for Knoxville, the number rose to 165, and on return the number rose again to 195. The rest of the men were either still in the hospital wounded, too sick for duty or missing and feared captured.
The returning solders created a problem for Col. Francis M. Walker, commanding the 19th Tennessee. When men were wounded, their rifles were issued to other soldiers, and now only the 119 men who survived Chickamauga had rifles and ammunition. Col. Walker put in a request to the brigade commander, Gen. Otho Strahl; his men needed food, rifles and ammunition. The question was, who would Gen. Strahl send his request to?
When the 19th Tennessee left Chattanooga for Sweetwater, they were a part of Frank Cheatham’s Division of Gen. Leonidas Polk’s corps, but on their return they were in Gen. Alexander P. Stewarts Division of John C. Breckinridge’s corps. After repeated arguments with his generals, Bragg had reorganized his army to get rid of his rivals, including sending Gen. James Longstreet and his corps off to retake Knoxville.
Unfortunately for the Confederates, President Abraham Lincoln was also making changes, sending Gen. Ulysses S. Grant to take charge in Chattanooga.
Action by the Federals was swift. Grant replaced Rosecrans with Gen. Thomas, whose action saved the Army of the Cumberland during the Battle of Chickamauga. Reinforcements were sent, one corps under the command of Gen. Joe Hooker from the Army of the Potomac and another corps under the command of Gen. William T. Sherman from the Army of the Tennessee through Memphis.
Grant wasted little time. He ordered Gen. Thomas to hold out at all costs until he could get there. Then he ordered Gen. Hooker to attack upon arrival, taking the river landing at Browns Ferry through Lookout Valley to open the supply line, nicknamed the Cracker Line, to Chattanooga.
On Oct. 28, Hooker advanced toward Chattanooga, repelling a Confederate counterattack by part of Longstreet’s troops that had not yet left for Knoxville, and on Oct. 30 the first rations arrived.
The cheers from the Union soldiers in the city echoed off the surrounding hills and told the bad news to the Confederates in the mountains. The Army of the Cumberland now had food, supplies and reinforcements. All things they did not have.
The war was about to get ugly for the Hawkins Boys who were still left.