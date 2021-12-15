After the Battle of Bentonville in March of 1865, Gen. Joseph E. Johnston was finally able to bring all his forces together in North Carolina and organize them into something resembling an army. He decided to put the soldiers of each state into their own corps. It was then that a very sad sight emerged.
There were 37 regiments from Tennessee, which would have been more than 37,000 men at the start of the war. Now these regiments had so few men that they had to be merged into four regiments totaling a little more than 4,000 men.
No longer would the Hawkins Boys be part of the 19th Tennessee. In future battles, they would be part of the 3rd Tennessee Consolidated Regiment in the 1st (and only) Brigade of the 1st (and only) Division of the 1st Corps under the command of Gen. William J. Hardee with Gen. Frank Cheatham commanding the division. Although Rogersville’s Col. Carrick Heiskell commanded the 19th Tennessee at the time, the command of the new regiment was given to Col. J.D. Tillman, who was senior.
Then Johnston issued what he said was the “saddest order he ever gave.” That order being to “furl all battle flags.”
From a military standpoint, the order made sense. Battle flags are a part of command and control in a battle. They determine the position of officers, musicians and companies of the regiment on the field as well as help with communication and keep the commanding general informed of his troops’ movements. For four regiments to have 37 battle flags on the field would cause serious confusion.
To the men, the only order that Gen. Johnston could have given that would have been worse was the order to surrender. The order was a serious blow to morale coming on the heels of the retreat from Bentonville. Some of the men begin to desert, but the few Hawkins Boys left chose to stick it out to the end.
“We were sorry they left us. It may be they saw but little prospect of success ahead of us, their patriotism having burned out left only blackened and charred hopes,” said William Worsham, the 19th Tennessee’s regimental musician. “While their help might not have amounted to very much, their presence and willingness to assist would have added greatly in cheering the rest of us on to bear the brunt of battle and the drudgery of the march. We felt the last struggle was on, and we, who had been faithful until now, could not desert the dying Confederacy in her last gasp for life.”
On April 10 the army begin to move again, leaving Smithfield and marching through Raleigh and Chapel Hill. Part of the reason for the move was the news that Robert E. Lee had been forced to abandon Richmond on April 2 and the two armies were attempting to join together. But now they had to fight the weather as well as the Yankees.
“There had fallen, and was still falling, a great deal of rain and all the streams were full. When we came to Cape Fear River it was much swollen and rising rapidly. There was no way of crossing but to swim. The men tried to form the monkey’s chain by holding each other’s hands, but the current was too strong and broke their hold,” said Worsham. “When it came our time to try the water we gave our watches to Col. Heiskell to keep them from getting wet. We went in and halted and debated in our minds whether to go on or return as the water then was under our arms and deeper further on. Just then Gen. Cheatham came riding up and as he passed us we caught hold of his horse’s tail and landed safely on the other side. Finally all were over and midnight found us standing around our camp fires drying ourselves.”
When the Hawkins Boys arrived near Greensboro, they learned that their march had been in vain. Gen. Lee had surrendered on April 9, the day before their march had even started. The man giving them the news was Confederate President Jefferson Davis in person. Davis urged Gen. Johnston and P.G.T. Beauregard to continue the fight, but Gen. Johnston opened the president’s eyes and ears to the truth of the situation.
Gen. Johnston said that while factories in the North were producing more ammunition and rifles than the Federal army needed, there were no factories left in the South. The bullets issued to the men were all that was left. When those were fired, there would be no more.
Davis, reluctantly, agreed to allow Johnston to negotiate with Gen. William T. Sherman on terms of surrender. Davis then left and continued south.
“On the eighteenth we received the news of Lee’s surrender to Grant,” said Worsham. “Also we were told an armistice of five days had been agreed upon between Johnston and Sherman.”
Then came the news of Abraham Lincoln’s death.
“The news of Lee’s surrender, along with the assassination of Lincoln, filled our hearts with sorrow” said Col. Heiskell.
“On the morning of the 24th, the armistice was out and we were told at noon hostilities would be resumed. Orders were given to get ready to move at once, which we did. We went into camp within three miles of Greensboro,” said Worsham. “Johnston’s headquarters were in a small log cabin not far from Durham, from which place he sent a messenger under flag of truce to Gen. Sherman for a meeting to arrange for a surrender. They had two meetings in a farm house which was about five or six miles from Durham. Here an agreement was reached and on April the 26th, 1865 Johnson surrendered the Army of Tennessee to Gen. Sherman and the war was at an end.”
The men of the Hawkins Boys were now prisoners of war awaiting parole. For the first time in four years, the men could begin to think of putting the war behind them and going home.
Johnston kept the army where it was until such time the men could be paroled. On May 2, the Army of Tennessee was called into line for the last time to hear Johnston’s final words to them.
“You will return home with the admiration of our people, won by the courage and noble devotion you have displayed in this long war,” said Johnston. “I shall always remember with pride the loyal support and generous confidence you have given me. I now part with you with deep regret, and bid you farewell, with feelings of cordial friendship, and with earnest wishes that you may have hereafter all the prosperity and happiness to be found in this world.”
With that, the army broke up by states with Tennessee soldiers heading to Asheville to board trains for home. But along the way they were called into line one last time to say farewell to one of their own generals in an emotional scene that Worsham remembered.
“When the Tennesseans had passed beyond Salisbury, they halted and formed a line as in review, when Gen. Cheatham came down the line shaking the hand of every soldier, not one missed, while the great big tears rolled down his cheeks. There was not an eye but was suffused with tears; yea, they were fountains of tears. As the generous and brave general, whom we all loved, shook our hands, just now and then could he get out the word ‘good-bye. The great upheaval of his loving, sympathetic heart choked him, as he walked down the line for the last review of his faithful and devoted men, ‘My boys,’ as he called them, and whom he had led in many a hard fought battle. Will any one, who was present at this scene, ever forget it? No, never.”
At last the war was over, but what price was paid?
The Hawkins Boys were 100 strong when they marched out of Rogersville in May 1861. They were joined by 36 recruits from the county during the war as well as some Hawkins County men who transferred in from other regiments.
By May of 1865, 30 of the Hawkins Boys had died in battle, 31 died while in the hospital and 65 had been wounded. When the Hawkins Boys lined up for the last time to say goodbye to Gen. Cheatham, there were only seven left.
In 1902, Col. Heiskell reflected on the war and why it was fought and wrote the following.
“Let us call over the list of battles: Barboursville, Wild Cat, Fishing Creek, Shiloh, Vicksburg, Baton Rouge, Murfreesboro, Chickamauga, Missionary Ridge, Rocky Face Ridge, Resaca, Adairsville, Cartersville, New Hope Church, Dallas, Kennesaw Mountain, Peach Tree Creek, Atlanta, Lovejoy Station, Jonesboro, Altoona, Dalton, Spring Hill, Franklin, Nashville, Anthony’s Hill, Sugar Creek and Bentonville. In every one illustrated the alertness and steady courage of Southern manhood,” said Heiskell.
“The proud independence and dash of men who fought for the constitution of their fathers, as written and interpreted by the highest judicature of government they established, from the days of 1776 to the beginning of the War Between the States; and with a devotion and magnificent élan never excelled, if ever equaled, in the annals of war,” said Heiskell. “And yet, for four years, these sons of a proud ancestry, of Revolutionary sires — fought all these mighty hosts to maintain the government of the fathers of the Republic — fought with matchless valor and victory, until worn to fragments. And is it to be said, that these men were rebels against the government of the heroes of ’76? This will not be the verdict of history. On the contrary, that verdict will be that the South fought to maintain the government and uphold the Constitution of ’76, and those who fought to change that government, and did change it?”