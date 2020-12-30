The last days of 1863 found the men from Hawkins County regrouping in Dalton, Georgia. They begin building huts on the side of a ridge west of the town for winter quarters. The men needed this seasonal break to heal and rebuild their numbers.
The battles of Chickamauga, Lookout Mountain and Missionary Ridge had taken their toll. The 19th Tennessee only had roughly 100 men who were fit for duty. In fact, Gen. Otho Stralh’s entire brigade, which included the Hawkins Boys, was in bad shape.
To put it in more personal terms, Gen. Stralh put in a request for shoes for his brigade. At the start of the war, that would have been 5,500 pairs of shoes. In January of 1864, the general requested only 325.
But things were beginning to change. Gen. Braxton Bragg had been relived of duty, and the task of repairing the damage from the battles around Chattanooga fell to the next ranking officer, Gen. William J. Hardee, who assumed temporary command.
Gen. Hardee, who literally wrote the book used by the army before the war (“Hardee’s Rifle and Light Infantry Tactics”), set to work. His task was made easier because he could replace some of the cannons lost at Missionary Ridge with cannons that had been captured in the Battle of Chickamauga.
Change was coming for one of the Hawkins Boys as well. Rogersville’s Maj. Carrick W. Heiskell, despite still recovering from his wounds suffered at Chickamauga and using crutches to get around, was promoted to lieutenant colonel of the regiment, replacing Lt. Col. Beriah Moore, who was killed at Missionary Ridge.
The biggest change, however, was the arrival of the new commanding general for the Army of Tennessee, Gen. Joseph E. Johnston. Gen. Johnston, no relation to Gen. Albert Sidney Johnston, was born near Farmville, Virginia. When he was 4, the Johnston family moved to Abingdon, where he grew up and attended Abingdon Male Academy before attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. One of his classmates at West Point was Robert E. Lee.
Gen. Johnston immediately begin rebuilding the army into an effective fighting force. With the army in winter quarters and no sign of activity by the Union Army, Gen. Johnston boosted the soldiers’ morale by granting furloughs to allow a certain number of men to go home for a period of time.
Sadly for the men of Company K, with Gen. U.S. Grant holding Chattanooga and Gen. Ambrose Burnside holding Knoxville, there was almost no chance for the men to reach their homes in Hawkins County. In fact, few in the regiment took advantage of the offer of furlough, partly on account of the improbable chances of reaching home.
Gen. Johnston then begin restoring the old command structure that was torn apart by Bragg shortly before the battles of Lookout Mountain and Missionary Ridge.
Before Bragg shuffled the commanders in the army, Gen. Benjamin Franklin Cheatham commanded a division of all Tennessee men, including the 19th Tennessee with the Hawkins Boys, that was the largest in the army. Now Gen. Johnston restored the division with Cheatham in command and placed it in Gen. Hardee’s Corps. Hardee had returned to Corps command with the arrival of Johnston.
“February the 12th our brigade left the ridge west of Dalton, and also Gen. Stewart’s division,” said William Worsham, regimental musician and historian, “and moved to the east side of Dalton, two miles on the Spring-Place Road, and back into Cheatham’s division. We were happy and so was Cheatham.”
A week later, Gen. Cheatham’s division was ordered to go to the aid of Gen. Leonidas Polk’s Corps in Demopolis, Alabama. In order to reach Demopolis, the men of the 19th Tennessee had to take a train to Atlanta, where they enjoyed a day celebrating with the division commander.
“Gen. Cheatham and about one-third of our brigade took on a high ‘Tight,’ and we had a lively time in the streets of Atlanta that day” said Worsham. “The men ran after Gen. Cheatham, begging him to make a speech, he would say ‘Ah, go away, my boys,’ but the boys would not go. The General would run to the next corner and there be headed off by another crowd, equally as anxious to hear him speak as the others. All the general could say was ‘Come along boys, you are all my boys.’ If there ever was a general and his men, of whom it could be said, the men belong to the general, and the general belong to the men, it was Gen. Cheatham and his division.”
The next day the men continued their journey to Demopolis by railroad and steamship, arriving a few days later only to learn that they were not needed. After staying four days, they returned to Dalton without ever knowing why they were sent there.
When the Hawkins Boys arrived at Dalton, they found their winter quarters in shambles. Their plank shanties were partly torn down, but they were happy to be “home” again and quickly got to work and repaired the damage.
With the Union Army now occupying every major city in Tennessee, those shanties on the ridge outside Dalton would be the only home the Hawkins Boys would have for a while.