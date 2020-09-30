The only thing the Hawkins Boys had achieved in their July raid against the Union fleet on the Mississippi River was damage to their pride. If they were going to fight the Federals along the river, they would need a gunboat of their own.
Only days after Company K’s failed attack on the gunboat, the answer to their wish blasted its way through the Union fleet and into Vicksburg. The C.S.S. Arkansas, one of the few Confederate ironclads built during the war, arrived to the cheers of the Hawkins Boys and the rest of the 19th Tennessee.
Now that the Confederates had the ability to launch a coordinated attack from both land and river, plans were made for Gen. John C. Breckinridge to take his corps down the river along with the Arkansas to open a section of the Mississippi controlled by the Union fleet and liberate Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which was occupied by Federal forces.
But time in the swamps dealing with the mosquitos and the bad water had taken a serious toll on the Hawkins Boys and the rest of the brigade as sickness spread through the camps.
Capt. Carrick Heiskell of Company K, commanding the Hawkins Boys, said, “At Vicksburg plagued by mosquitoes, chills and fevers, how our ranks were decimated. To see that magnificent body of high spirited young men, dwindle to a tithe of its former number and those on duty mere shadows of their former selves, Oh! it was pitiful. But when the order came to go to Baton Rouge the regiment was ready. Sick as it was.”
Before the men could march, they suffered a serious loss as their brigade commander, Col. W.S. Statham, died. “He grew worse rapidly and August 1st he surrendered to the grim monster death” said William Worsham, regimental musician and historian of the 19th. “All the men loved Colonel Statham and sorrowfully gave up their brigade commander, and while they deeply mourned his departure, they consoled themselves that his was but a transfer of his enrollment from the army on earth to the one in the beautiful beyond.”
Gen. Breckinridge put his forces on the road shortly after Statham’s death. Although repairs were not complete from the earlier fight and Captain Isaac Brown was on sick leave too ill for duty, the Arkansas left her moorings in Vicksburg and began following.
Thanks to some quick marching, and a quicker train, Breckinridge’s forces were at the Comite River, 10 miles from Baton Rouge, on the afternoon of Aug 4. After learning by messenger that the Arkansas would be ready to join the battle the next day, Breckinridge put his troops in motion at 11 p.m. for a night march so they would be in position for a surprise attack at daybreak.
When it came time for battle the next morning, a heavy fog hung over everything, making it difficult to coordinate the attack. Confederate Rangers strayed into Federal lines, suffering casualities, and then fell back only to be mistaken for Yankee cavalry by a Confederate regiment and fired on again.
Eventually, order was restored and the attack moved forward, driving the Federals back until they were trapped against the Mississippi River. It was then the fog lifted and the Union fleet opened with their cannons. But where was the Arkansas?
“It was now ten o’clock in the morning and the Arkansas Ram, which should have been on hand and putting in her best work, had not yet opened her mouth,” said Worsham. “At noon our men, exhausted from heat and thirst, withdrew under a galling fire from the enemy’s gunboats.”
The Arkansas had lost an engine and run aground just four miles from Baton Rouge. Efforts to repair the ship had failed, and rather than allow it to fall into the hands of the Federals, the crew blew it up.
With the Federal army now regrouping under the cover of the fleet’s cannons and getting ready to counter-attack, Breckinridge withdrew his forces and began the march back to Vicksburg.
“The Old Nineteenth Tennessee, while she could not boast of her numbers engaged, could boast of grit and nerve, for many of our regiment were barely able to walk,” said Worsham of the battle. “All of the sick of the regiment who remained in camp at Vicksburg had the nerve and would have gone into this fight, but did not have the physical strength. Many who did go, ought to have remained in camp.”
Both Capt. Heiskell and Worsham noted the efforts of one of the Hawkins Boys, Lt. William Etter from Mooresburg, whose brother Columbus Etter had been killed at Shiloh.
“Lieutenant Etter fought through this battle with a chill on him, shaking so he could hardly go, and following this ague was a high fever and intense thirst, yet through the heat of the day and the torture of this chill and fever he never left the ranks,” Worsham wrote.
Gen. Breckinridge took action to care for his worn-out soldiers. He ordered all the 19th Tennessee, those in the field and those still sick at Vicksburg, to be taken out of the line and sent to Jackson, Mississippi, to rest and recover. In addition clothing and provisions were issued as well as some back pay. The Hawkins Boys had not been paid in 11 months.
“We had been encamped within the city limits for some days, but on the 8th of September we moved out from Jackson, where we adjusted our payrolls, to keep in remembrance that there was such a thing called money,” said Worsham.
The months of hardship had not stifled the spirit of the mischief makers in the Hawkins Boys. Capt. Heiskell remembered they were back to their old tricks when payday came.
“The regiment was paid off for the first time in eleven months, $66.00 a piece to each private,” said Heiskell. “Jake Williford, a good and faithful soldier, had a chuck-a-luck board. The regiment was paid off about a mile from camp. The money was in sheets, a dozen or more bills printed on a sheet of paper. Some of the boys gambled away their whole six months pay before they reached camp at Jake’s chuck-a-luck game.”
Chuck-a-luck is a deceptively simple game to play. The numbers one through six are printed on a board or cloth. The player puts a dollar on one of the numbers, then three dice are rolled. If the number on one dice matches the number, the player wins a dollar. If two dice match the number, the player wins two dollars, and if all three match, the player wins three dollars.
With only six numbers and three dice, you would think winning would be easy. But the odds still favor the man running the game.
A few days later, the men in the 19th Tennessee received the only leave they would get for the whole war. When Company K arrived home in Hawkins County, some of the Hawkins Boys had a lot of extra money in their pockets.