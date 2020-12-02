August 1863 found the Hawkins Boys sitting in the defenses of Chattanooga helping to hold off Gen. William S. Rosecrans and the Union Army of the Cumberland. But everything changed when Union Gen. Ambrose Burnsides with a part of the Army of the Ohio moved through the Cumberland Gap and occupied Knoxville.
Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, in command at Chattanooga and fearing the two Union armies would unite against him, sent an urgent request to Richmond for reinforcements, and the war department there responded, despite the fact the Confederacy had suffered heavy losses the month before in Gettysburg and Vicksburg.
Rosecrans studied the situation and decided to see if he could bluff Bragg out of Chattanooga before Confederate reinforcements could arrive, the same way he bluffed him out of Tullahoma and Shelbyville.
Rosecrans sent a small part of his forces to the northeast side of Chattanooga to make it appear that his army and Burnside’s were joining there to attack, hopefully drawing Bragg in that direction. Then the bulk of his army would cross the Tennessee River to the south, get between Chattanooga and Atlanta and isolate the city from supply and reinforcement.
Once again, Rosecrans’ plan worked. Bragg fell for the bluff and moved his forces to the northeast, allowing the bulk of Rosecrans’ army to cross the Tennessee River unchallenged and threaten Chattanooga from behind. Seeing what had happened, Bragg quickly organized an orderly withdrawal from Chattanooga to avoid losing his army as had happened to the Confederates in Vicksburg.
Bragg may have abandoned Chattanooga to the Union army without a fight, but he didn’t go far. Meeting reinforcements just across the state line in Georgia, he planned to turn and fight.
Rosecrans, thinking the Rebel army disorganized and demoralized, pushed his army past Chattanooga and into Georgia on three different roads chasing Bragg. Bragg saw the opportunity to surprise the scattered Union forces, but when Union and Rebel units skirmished on Sept. 18, the chance of surprise was lost. The two armies would instead fight a stand-up battle along the banks of Chickamauga Creek.
That night the Hawkins Boys, though hungry, lay down to sleep on the ground along the south bank of the Chickamauga without supper. There was nothing to eat because their supply train had yet to arrive.
“Saturday morning came bright and clear, and the glittering bayonets on the rebel guns reflected in the sunlight, presaged no retreat, victory or death,” said William Worsham, regimental musician and historian, “while the roar of musketry broken only by the loud peals from the iron-mouth cannon, showed clearly the battle had opened in earnest.”
Before Gen. Otho Strahl’s brigade with the Hawkins Boys and the 19th Tennessee could get into position, word was received that Gen. George Maney’s brigade was being hard pressed on its left flank and needed help urgently. Gen. Strahl detached the 19th Tennessee, which charged to Maney’s aid. Maney later wrote, “This force made a gallant drive forward and the enemy gave way before them.”
Just as the rest of Strahl’s brigade reunited with the 19th Tennessee, Maney’s brigade was ordered to fall back. This left the 19th Tennessee holding the right flank as Strahl’s brigade advanced to the aid of Gen. Preston Smith.
Fighting raged as no brigade came up in support of Strahl’s right. The Federals attempted to take advantage of this and turn the brigade’s right flank. The 19th Tennessee, still on the right of the brigade, was now taking fire from both front and flank as the Yankees attempted to get behind it. The Hawkins Boys suffered as the situation grew worse.
“This spot of ground was strewed with dead who wore the ‘Blue,’ and who wore the ‘Gray.’ Here Ben C. Looney of Company K, a brave, good soldier, fell,” Worsham said of one of the Hawkins Boys.
Another of the Hawkins Boys, Allen Christian, having just returned from five months in an Atlanta hospital recovering from a bullet to the knee received at the Battle of Murfreesboro, was wounded in the chest.
Rogersville’s Maj. Carrick Heiskell, formerly captain of the Hawkins Boys, recalled, “There was Lt-Col. Moore with his sword pointing toward the enemy. I saw Moore fall from his horse and I thought he was gone, till I saw him light on his feet and spring to the head of the regiment.”
Moments later, Heiskell himself was wounded in the foot as his horse was shot out from under him.
Field officers being shot in the foot or leg was not unusual in the war because they were on horseback. This put their leg from the foot to the knee at about the same level as the head and chest of the privates doing the shooting. Gen. Albert Sydney Johnston died when a bullet clipped an artery behind his knee at Shiloh and Gen. John Bell Hood would be shot in the leg the next day of this very battle.
Finally, the order for Strahl’s brigade to fall back came. Col. Francis Walker commanding the 19th Tennessee remembered, “This movement under a heavy fire was not only a dangerous one but desperate, but was accomplished with singular promptness by my men under the circumstances, being as they were assailed in front and from the right by a murderous fire, which was literally mowing them down. Being thus exposed without a chance to check the fire of the enemy by our own and seeing that we were likely to be flanked from the right, I allowed the men to retire slowly, but all the time under a heavy and effective fire from the front and right.”
Once the brigade fell back, the 19th Tennessee rallied and was ordered back into the fight, holding ground taken early in the day.
The day’s work finished, Worsham wrote, “The firing ceased about nine o’clock when silence quietly rested upon the two armies for the night. The firing had been kept up so constantly all day long, and until a late hour of night, that the air was almost stifling from the smoke of battle. We had not gained much ground, but our whole line was encamped on the ground occupied by the enemy the morning before.”
In his report of the day, Strahl noted; “During this encounter with the enemy, the 19th Tennessee Regiment was on my right, and was, therefore, much more exposed, and consequently met with a much heavier loss than any other in the brigade. But its field officers, Colonel F.M. Walker and Lieutenant Colonel, B. F. Moore, acted with such coolness and gallantry that they inspired their men with courage and confidence, and prevented that demoralization which might have been expected under such trying circumstances.”
During the night, the Confederates were reinforced with the arrival of Gen. James Longstreet and his corps that had been detached from Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia. With superior numbers and a mistake made by Rosecrans, the Federals were defeated and pushed back into Chattanooga the next day.
Because the 19th Tennessee had suffered such heavy losses in the first day’s fighting, falling well below half strength, the unit was held in reserve and saw little action the second day.
The Hawkins Boys suffered at Chickamauga as their numbers continued to shrink. In addition to Ben Looney, J.W. McAndry and Jake Stover were killed, and Andy Johnson was wounded. And then there was poor John Carmack.
Carmack was wounded at the Battle of Shiloh but recovered and rejoined the Hawkins Boys, only to be wounded again at the Battle of Stones River near Murfreesboro. He recovered and again rejoined the company only to be wounded again at Chickamauga.