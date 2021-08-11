There was no rest for the Hawkins Boys during the Battle of Nashville. They had fought early in the morning of the first day, made a forced march from one end of the line to the other and fought again in the afternoon. Now the Hawkins Boys marched through the night as Gen. John Bell Hood withdrew to a new position.
“Hood formed his lines with his right resting on the Overton Hills east of the Franklin Pike, with (Stephen D.) Lee occupying the hills on our right, (Alexander P.) Stewart in the center and (Frank) Cheatham on the extreme left,” said William Worsham, regimental musician for the 19th Tennessee. “Cheatham’s line ran up to the summit of a high knoll known as Shy’s Hill, and turned south at a right angle on the top. Strahl’s brigade rested on the top of this knoll, the Old Nineteenth formed the apex of the angle, and turned down the southern slope of the hill. Our men threw up breast-works as best they could, having no tools with which to work, and the ground being frozen.”
The battle resumed in the morning and soon the Hawkins Boys on Shy’s Hill were being pounded by cannons from three sides as a Federal corps approached from the front. Then another Federal corps appeared on their left; it was Gen. John Schofield’s command — the same command that Cheatham with the 19th Tennessee broke the center of at the Battle of Franklin.
“The greater portion of (Gen. George H. Thomas’) army were moving against and around our left. (Gen. James B.) Steedman’s negro brigade came like a black cloud rolling up the horizon, charging as if they would tear away everything before them,” Worsham said. “They came up to within a short distance of our lines, but were forced to return, leaving a hundred or two dead and wounded on the ground.”
Cheatham’s hold on Shy’s Hill was growing shaky when suddenly Yankee cavalry drove around the Rebel left and attacked from behind, making the threat of being surrounded very real. It was too much for some regiments.
Having just carried a wounded man to the rear and returned, Sam Watkins with the 1st Tennessee remembers what he saw. “When I got back to where I could see our lines, it was one scene of confusion and rout. Finney’s Florida brigade had broken before a mere skirmish line, and soon the whole army had caught the infection, had broken, and were running in every direction. Such a scene I never saw. The army was panic-stricken,” Watkins said.
With the Yankee noose closing around them and regiments beginning to break and run, it became too much for the 19th Tennessee. For the first and only time in the war, the regiment broke and ran.
“As Strahl’s Brigade descended this hill and entered the corn field, we were between two fires of the enemy’s artillery, the shells met and passed each other in this field,” Worsham recalled. “When our lines gave way, our brigade being in this salient point, the Federals reached the corn field as we did. There we were, the bare-footed, half-frozen Confederates, and the well-shod, well-fed Federals, knocking down the corn stalks — one trying to get away, the other, to catch. Several of our boys were captured here.”
Two of the Hawkins Boys had very close calls as Worsham remembered. “Our color-bearer, John Mason, came near losing our colors, a Federal soldier grabbed at the colors several times but missed, when Mason tore them from the staff and stuffed them in his bosom and ran out safely. The Old Nineteenth never lost her colors in battle, tattered and torn by bullets in many a fray, it had survived them all and was still in the hands of the old regiment to lead wherever it should go.
“As we ran through the field, or tried to run, James Havely just barely escaped capture by jumping through a hole in a rock wall made by a shell, he was almost given out, his feet were sore and heavy from the mud clinging to them. Did you ever have in your sleep a nightmare when something was after you and you could not run fast enough? Well ours was a veritable, wide awake nightmare,” Worsham added.
The position of Shy’s Hill meant that its fall could be seen by most of the Confederate line. Watkins remembered the panic that spread through the whole army as they watched thousands of their fellow soldiers being taken prisoner.
“The woods everywhere were full of running soldiers. Our officers were crying, ‘Halt! Halt!’ and trying to rally and reform their broken ranks. The Federals would dash their cavalry in amongst us” Watkins said. “Hood’s whole army was routed and in full retreat. More than ten thousand had stopped and allowed themselves to be captured, while many, dreading the horrors of a Northern prison, kept on.”
As the soldiers streamed back through Franklin, men of the 19th Tennessee began to find each other and re-form the regiment. They even began fighting rear-guard actions to buy time for the rest of the army as it marched for the Alabama state line. Finally the Federals broke off their pursuit.
A few days later, as the men of the 19th Tennessee marched along, Gen. Hood rode up and asked which regiment it was. When informed, Hood then ordered that they stay back and join with Nathan Bedford Forrest to cover the rear of the army until it crossed the Tennessee River. Hood then addressed the men.
“Boys the cards were fairly dealt at Nashville and Thomas beat the game,” Hood said. To which James Stevenson of the 19th Tennessee replied, “Yes general but the cards were damned badly shuffled.”