This is my "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly in Tennessee" column. The job being done by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department in getting people vaccinated according to state guidelines and availability of COVID-19 vaccine is extremely good based on my experience.
I noticed their online announcement Tuesday morning that read "Short line for first doses at the Dragway today!" So I dressed and headed for Thunder Valley on Route 394 hoping to get my first COVID-19 shot. I’d never been inside the gates of this circa 1965 facility, and I was pretty impressed with the whole thing. The track is tucked in between two small mountains which, I’m sure, makes the acoustics thunderous indeed.
My wait was indeed very short that day, and every single person I encountered knew exactly what they were doing and did it efficiently and politely. I can't thank the health department and their volunteers enough for the job they're doing.
If you go to their website, www.sullivanhealth.org, you can find all the info you need. Near the end, they even show their latest news posts on Twitter and Facebook.
I felt tired for several hours after the shot, and my arm was sore. But that's the worst discomfort I had. One of the volunteers informed me that they had never had anyone experience a serious reaction, which was very reassuring. If you aren’t online, they’ll talk to you over the phone at (423) 279-2777.
Now for the bad. Chicken fighting. Tennessee state Sen. Jon Lundberg is continuing his efforts to make cockfighting a felony in our state. My reaction is "meh." I know something about this sport from personal experience, although I've never been to one of these fights. There are several residents in this area who raise this breed of fowl.
The lodging for these creatures varies with gender. The hens run free. But each rooster has his own little hut to which he remains chained. This, of course, makes them sitting ducks so to speak for foxes, hawks and other predators. When preparing for a fight, the roosters are fed a special diet and conditioned for endurance. There are people who manufacture metal spurs and such to help them win their contests and survive to fight another day.
I have no desire to see one of these events. I understand they can be pretty bloody. So you may wonder why we haven't more forcefully outlawed this sport. Well, it does bring in money to the state. Chicken fighters are as avid about their sport as are football fans. However, the roosters die pretty quickly while football players often suffer permanent brain injuries.
The reason the roosters must be tied to a stake at their huts is they'll kill each other if they're not confined. They don't need to be trained to do this. It's what they naturally do anytime they get the chance. This means that when law enforcement raids a cockfight, they often end up having to put down the roosters that have survived the fight because they don't have the facilities at hand to safely store the birds. I'm fine with leaving cockfighting as a misdemeanor offense in Tennessee.
Now for the ugly. State Sens. Jon Lundberg and Rusty Crowe among others are pitching a hissy fit because an ETSU basketball team knelt as a sign of protest while the national anthem was going on. Good grief.
When I was in college the first time, students were burning and stomping on flags in protests against the Vietnam War. Now THAT'S disrespecting the flag. Kneeling is not meant as a sign of disrespect by these kids, and the only people who see it as such are those who WANT to see it that way.
As a proud graduate of ETSU, I fully support this basketball team and their coaches. I think the GOP would do well to leave these athletes alone. I hope all young people have paid close attention to what has happened to our country since January 2017. It doesn't bode well for their future.
Heard the saying "Don't look back. You aren't going that way"? If the GOP has its way, we'll be going back to the 19th century or further.
Please get your COVID-19 shot when you're eligible. When more vaccine becomes available, Tennesseans will be able to get them via, in addition to state health departments, a partnership between the federal government and Walmart and Walgreens. And best wishes to you.
Debbie Arrington lives in Kingsport and has earned degrees in history and accounting. You can email her at debarrington@hotmail.com.