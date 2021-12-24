Today is Christmas Eve. This year, I will spend Christmas quietly with Deb, who has been quite ill. I assure her devoted readers that she will return to her spot on this page soon, doubtless as feisty as ever.
This Christ- mas, it has been up to me to do what minimal holiday decorating we do, and I get to be cook today and tomorrow.
Fortunately, it is something I can do, provided I can use the outdoor grill or the crockpot and the menu is simple. I won’t come close to what Deb and my sisters usually do, and nowhere near what my mother used to manage at Christmas.
Dad insisted on roast turkey with all the trimmings at both Thanksgiving and Christmas, because it was what he had grown up with, and Mom always obliged. So we always had a feast. By that time, my brothers and I had calmed down from the morning excitement under the tree.
The previous day, Christmas Eve, we had been impossible, all fired up with the prospects of what we were going to get for Christmas, even after we tumbled to the fact that our benefactors were Mom and Dad, and not Santa Claus. I’m sure we tried our parents’ patience.
My family was a bit unusual in that there was a large gap between the youngest of my brothers and the older of our two sisters.
By the time the two girls had grown into the pre-Christmas excitement, my brothers and I were in our teens and pretended to be blasé about the whole thing. But we got a kick out of our kid sisters’ excitement and enjoyed teasing them about it.
I came up with the idea that Santa Claus has sharp teeth, and drew pictures to that effect. The two girls were not amused. They howled and ran to Mom for assurance. To make things worse, I pretended not to understand. Wasn’t Santa Claus the guy with the black cap and the fangs that came around at night? My sisters assumed a superior air and with great condescension informed me that I was confused and knew nothing.
I didn’t get in trouble with the teasing but once. At the time, it was fashionable for young men to want longish hair, and my brothers and I were no exceptions. There was a constant battle with our father over haircuts.
We always lost. Once, after returning home from the barbershop, shorn to a degree I was sure would make me a misfit, I announced to my sisters that Santa wasn’t coming this year, because Dad wouldn’t let him in the house.
Again, the two little girls howled. “Why not?” they demanded.
“Because,” I said, “Dad won’t have any long-haired, bearded hippies in the house, and Santa Claus is one. Look at the pictures. Santa Claus won’t be welcome here.”
This time the howling and wailing became desperate. My sisters knew our father well enough to know what I’d said might really be true. They ran to him, not questioning what I had told them, crying and demanding that he admit Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.
Needless to say, Dad had no sense of humor about the matter, even though my brothers and I thought it terribly funny. Had I been younger, I likely would have received a dose of the razor strap that hung behind his closet door. I was too old for that.
But I did receive a pointed warning that he could withhold car keys from me, which meant not going out with friends. That got my attention. I don’t know what I told my sisters, but I fixed it. I think. Anyway, they quit crying.
I wasn’t done with producing Christmas tears, though. Years later, when my sisters’ kids were small, they wanted me to call their homes, ask to speak with the kids, and pretend to be Santa. So I did it.
All went well until I spoke with my nephew, Will. “Let me see,” I said in my best Santa Claus voice, “I’ll just check my computer to see if you’ve been naughty or nice.”
He threw down the telephone, crying.
As soon as I used the word “computer,” he thought it was all over. He might hoodwink Santa, but not the all-knowing computer.
As you can see, I am much haunted by the ghosts of Christmases past this year. I’ve left out much. Would that I had more space.
Merry Christmas, everyone!