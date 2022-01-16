It was significant that Nick Saban and Kirby Smart decided to question the current state of “Name, Image, Likeness” (NIL) and the transfer portal that this column last discussed. Both have players making significant NIL money. Saban’s quarterback, Bryce Young, had a deal worth almost $1 million in place before he ever threw a pass. Notwithstanding, both SEC coaches are “scurred” about the obvious: Whoever has more money will win the recruiting battle and eventually the championships.
Alabama and Georgia appear to have been caught flat-footed when it came to the well- organized Texas A&M NIL machine, which wrapped up the No. 1 recruiting class in the country by securing, according to numerous reports, some $30 million in deals for its recruits. Jimbo Fisher did not put that together by himself.
It is far from surprising that an SEC school would win the Golden Recruiting and NIL Award. It is surprising it was Texas A&M, not in the sense A&M doesn’t spend a lot of money. Rather, A&M secured its class by finishing 8-4 and then bailing on the Gator Bowl, supposedly because of COVID, almost two weeks before the game was to be played. Wouldn’t have looked real good had Wake Forest kicked the Aggies’ buttocks in the bowl.
If you are tired of reading my thoughts on all this NIL and portal stuff, too bad. Just remember, the genie is out of the bottle and there could be enough money to choke a Texas horse. It is entirely possible the SEC could become the only Division 1-A conference in the near future.
That would not be a good result, even for the SEC, as the other 80% of the country could decide the schools can play among themselves and many will not give a damn and not watch. Not even the sainted Greg Sankey can make people watch his product beyond a point.
•••
The continuing saga of the Jan. 6 insurrection remains in the forefront. The Democrats want to keep it that way. Many elements of the Republican Party desire to act as if it never happened or that it was a Trump rally that kind of got out of hand. It does no good to continue to conduct all the investigations, desperately seeking Trump. Nor does it do any good for the country for the Republicans to attempt to convince us nothing occurred, or worse, that rational statements made by Republicans at the time were not actually spoken.
The criminal process continues to take its course. That is where any investigation should be focused. “Show pony” committee hearings have been a staple in Congress for centuries. The only one that really resulted in anything substantive was Watergate, and that was bipartisan. Prosecute in the courts. Do not get sunburned by the lamps of many cameras desperately seeking a moment of fame or infamy. Even people who would like to see Trump indicted are sick and tired of the grandstanding.
The Capitol has been assaulted before, weapons fired in the House of Representatives. Fistfights and perhaps even gunfights among congressmen occurred in the past. Both sides’ radical idiots are making our lives miserable by thwarting any attempts at achieving minimal common ground.
•••
To Mayor Pat Shull’s credit, once a year he invites Times News columnists to sit down with him and discuss the city of Kingsport. This year we shall miss Bruce Shine. Also, because of some surgery, I may not be able to attend. As such, my advice to the mayor: Resurface Watauga Street from its beginning down to the traffic circle at Ravine. It is terrible.