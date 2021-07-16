Some of you may know that I have a couple of novels for sale on Amazon. This newspaper was nice enough to do an “Author’s Corner” feature on one of them. Last week, I was invited to talk about my books to a summer writing class at Ross N. Robinson Middle School. It was a rewarding experience.
The class was small, and composed entirely of girls. Thirteen-year-olds. I was disappointed that no boys were interested, but not with the girls themselves. All were involved in creative writing. All had works in progress. All asked perceptive questions. Their teacher, Erica Johnson, has done a nice job of bringing them along and encouraging them as young writers.
They wanted to know how I overcome “writer’s block.” They asked how long I take to finish a book. They asked how frequently I rewrite or edit. They wanted to know on whom I base my characters. These are thoughtful questions. I did my best to answer them.
I told them about “beta readers.” These are people who are nice enough to read your work in progress as it’s being written, and make comments and suggestions. I took one of my beta readers with me, and she answered a question or two. I encouraged them to be one another’s beta readers.
One question cracked me up. I had suggested they do more with their critique than say, “This stinks.” One girl asked, “But what if it does?”
That’s a fair question. But knowing that adolescents (and some editors) are not the most diplomatic people in the world, I suggested that they be more gentle than that, and suggest to the writer what she can do to make the story “work.”
Then they told me about what they were writing. That was the part that, for me, was the most fun. It turns out that these young women have vivid imaginations. Several of the stories were fantasy, but the aspiring writers frequently give their stories a gritty edge, grounded in the reality of what is going on in the world.
As we all know, what is going on is frequently disturbing, irritating, unpleasant and sometimes frightening. It always has been that way, but we didn’t always have 24-hour “news” broadcasts and unlimited access to the internet. And believe me, these young people know how to use the internet.
For example, one student is writing a short novel about a pandemic that is almost universally fatal, and is spread only by touch. Thus, touching another person is illegal. Everyone is required to comply. The rules are vigorously enforced by arrest and imprisonment. Anyone who protests or criticizes the government is also arrested.
Here’s the complication: The main character begins to suspect that the disease is a fake. He believes the pandemic is a story that those in power concocted to stifle dissent and get rid of those citizens they find troublesome.
Can anyone guess what inspired the aspiring writer’s idea for her novel? (Yes, that’s a rhetorical question.)
Another young woman’s main character lives in Manhattan. I asked her why, and if she has ever lived there. She said she has not. I suggested that, because what happens does not depend on where the book is set, she might make her writing more vivid by picking a locale with which she is really familiar.
As an aside, I concede that, depending on the subject matter of the book, a familiar locale is not always possible. Stories about space travel abound, but none of the writers has ever been to Pluto or Alpha Centauri. That’s just an example. If the writer is not familiar with the locale or era, detailed research is essential. It’s the next best thing to being there. But at their present state of development, allowing these young writers the free rein of their imaginations is probably the best course of action. And Ms. Johnson does exactly that.
What did I take away from the experience? Well, first, confirmation of what I knew all along: Our local schools are clean, orderly, well-run institutions staffed by dedicated professionals. Secondly, the coming generation is precocious, technologically adept even more than their immediate predecessors, and capable of thinking for themselves.
I would have liked to have seen some boys involved, and hopefully some will be in the future. That’s not a criticism, just a hope.
I enjoyed the experience. A lot.