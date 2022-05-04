Gen. John C. Breckinridge called it one of the toughest orders he ever had to give, the day he “put the boys in.”
It was May 1864, and Gen. U.S. Grant was getting the lumbering beast that was the Union Army into motion. Part of his plan was to send forces into the Shenandoah Valley and deny the Confederacy the valuable crops grown there.
Maj. Gen. Franz Sigel was given the task of carrying out Grant’s orders for the valley, so he took his Army of the Shenandoah, 10,000 strong, and began marching toward Staunton, Virginia. It wasn’t long before word reached Gen. Breckinridge.
Breckinridge commanded the East Tennessee — Southwest Virginia District of the Confederacy. And as such, his forces were few and were scattered as he had to defend against attacks coming from the direction of Knoxville as well as from the direction of Washington. He quickly set about consolidating the forces he had on hand.
It was a desperate situation. Breckinridge had Gen. John Imboden’s cavalry and a couple of infantry brigades on hand, so he reached out for any nearby forces he could find. This included 247 cadets, some only 15 years old, from the Virginia Military Institute under the command of Lt. Col. Scott Shipp.
Imboden’s cavalry did good work, slowing Sigel’s advance through the valley and giving Breckinridge time to assemble a force of about 4,000.
Breckinridge decided to attack Sigel while the Union forces were spread out on the march. This way he could bring the bulk of his forces against a smaller part of the approaching Federals and overwhelm them before Sigel could mass his troops.
The plan worked well. The two forces met just south of the town of New Market on the morning of May 15. Slowly the Confederates pushed the Federals back up the valley until they were past the town. Breckinridge then stopped to adjust his lines and reposition his artillery before resuming the attack in the afternoon.
Then trouble struck.
The advance up the valley had been pushing the Federals closer to the rest of their army. As the Confederate line formed to resume the attack near the Bushong farm, Union artillery fire along with massed infantry disorganized the Confederate units in the center, forcing parts of the 51st Virginia Infantry and the 30th Virginia Infantry Battalion to retreat in confusion, opening a hole in the middle of the line.
Breckinridge reluctantly “put the boys in” to plug the hole and hold the line.
Lt. Col. Shipp, commanding the cadets, later wrote, “By the time the second line reached the same ground the Yankee gunners had gotten the exact range, and their fire began to tell on our line with fearful accuracy. It was here that Captain Hill and others fell. Great gaps were made through the ranks, but the cadet, true to his discipline, would close in to the center to fill the interval and push steadily forwards. The alignment of the battalion under this terrible fire, which strewed the ground with killed and wounded for more than a mile on open ground, would have been creditable even on a field day.
“The advance was thus continued until having passed Bushong’s house, a mile or more beyond New Market, and still to the left of the main road, the enemy’s batteries, at 250 or 300 yards, opened upon us with canister and case-shot, and their long lines of infantry were put into action at the same time. The fire was withering. It seemed impossible that any living creature could escape; and here we sustained our heaviest loss, a great many being wounded and numbers knocked down, stunned and temporarily disabled. I was here disabled for a time, and the command devolved upon Captain Henry A. Wise, Company A. He gallantly pressed onward. We had before this gotten into the front line. Our line took a position behind a line of fence. A brisk fusillade ensued; a shout, a rush and the day was won. The enemy fled in confession, leaving killed, wounded, artillery and prisoners.
“The Cadets did their duty, as the long list of casualties will attest. Numerous instances of gallantry might be mentioned, but I have thought it better to refrain from specifying individual cases for fear of making invidious distinctions, or from want of information, withholding praise where it may have been justly merited. It had rained almost incessantly during the battle, and at its termination the Cadets were well-nigh exhausted. Wet, hungry and many of them shoeless — for they had lost their shoes and socks in the deep mud through which it was necessary to march — they bore their hardships with that uncomplaining resignation which characterizes the true soldier.”
Breckinridge’s aggressive actions, and those of his men, so rattled Sigel that he wrote in his report, “A severe battle was fought today at New Market between our forces and those of Echols and Imboden, under Breckinridge. Our troops were overpowered by superior numbers. I, therefore, withdrew them gradually from the battlefield, and recrossed the Shenandoah at about 7 p.m. Under the circumstances prevailing I find it necessary to retire to Cedar Creek. The battle was fought on our side by 5,500 in all against 8,000 to 9,000 of the enemy. We lost about 600 in killed and wounded and 50 prisoners.”
Remember, Breckinridge had only a few more than 4,000 men.
If you would like to learn more about the Battle of New Market from someone with far more knowledge than I have, the Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table will host author Charles Knight as he presents “Valley Thunder: The Battle of New Market” during the TCCWRT’s May meeting. The event will be held on Monday, May 9, at 7 p.m. in room 239 at the Renaissance Center, located at 1200 E. Center St., in Kingsport. The presentation is free and open to the public.
Knight is a native of Richmond, where he developed a love of history at an early age. He has worked at museums and historic sites for more than 20 years in Virginia, Arizona and North Carolina and has given historical presentations to audiences across the country.
He is also the author of “From Arlington to Appomattox: Robert E. Lee’s Civil War Day by Day,” as well as numerous magazine and journal articles. He also served as an adviser for “Field of Lost Shoes,” a 2014 film about the Battle of New Market. Knight is currently working on a biography of Confederate general and railroad magnate William Mahone and a history of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s honor guard.