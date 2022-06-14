Apart from one catastrophic cold wave in Texas, it was warm-season-type threats — from tornadoes to wildfires — that caused most of the weather havoc across the contiguous United States during 2021.
According to NOAA, the year produced $20 billion weather disasters, the second highest in inflation-adjusted data going back to 1980. The total cost of 2021’s billion-dollar weather disasters, $145 billion, was the third highest on record. The five-year average reached an inflation adjusted high of $153 billion a year.
And counterintuitively, that cold wave in Texas is attributed to the weakening jet stream, which is a result of the arctic warming three times faster than the rest of the globe.
The only U.S. years warmer than 2021 in data, going back to 1895, were 2012, 2016 and 2017. Every year since 1996 has been warmer across the lower 48 than the 1901-2000 average, and the seven warmest years on record all have occurred in the 21st century. The contiguous U.S. has now warmed around 2.0°F (1.1°C) since 1895, close to the global average. That’s a noteworthy trend given that the U.S. lagged much of the globe during the late 20th century.
Based on preliminary data from NOAA, compiled by independent meteorologist Guy Walton, the U.S. in 2021 had almost three times as many daily record maximums (34,569) as daily record minimums (12,644). That makes 2021 the second year in a row with record-high-to-record-low ratios exceeding 2-to-1.
The trend is unfortunately continuing in 2022. I read with dismay this week’s Times News, as Monday the hurricane season started early with Mexico getting hit with a preseason hurricane. Then today brought heavy flooding to Miami as a tropical storm hit. Warmer waters and atmosphere are fueling bigger and wetter storms.
Monday also reported New Mexico is battling the state’s largest wildfire. With a warming climate scientists expect larger fires as forests dry under the heat.
Tuesday brought us the story of coal ash workers dying as the lawsuit drags on. Not only is coal the most polluting energy source when burned, it leaves behind toxic ash that is both dangerous to be around and even afterward if a containment pond is breached, as it was in Kingston, where 12 homes were destroyed with 42 other properties damaged. That accident cost more than $1 billion and is not counted in climate-related disaster, yet it is another cost of using fossil fuels.
Tuesday also reported the EU agreeing to get off of Russian oil. The challenge is what to replace it with? Here is where solutions to the climate problem — wind, solar and electric vehicles — also allow us to distance ourself from Russia and OPEC.
Oil is the biggest contributor to the global rise in carbon dioxide emissions. With the Russian/Ukrainian conflict we have seen the price of oil jump 50%, costing the U.S. economy some $240 billion per year.
This is not the first time we have seen big spikes in oil hurt our economy. I have lived through the Arab oil embargo, the Iraq/Iran war, and the 2008 oil spike. They all ended badly, so it behooves us to find solutions. Related, we have seen a larger spike in natural gas prices to the tune of $121 billion per year.
So, in summary we are directly seeing how our addiction to fossil fuels is costing us some $514 billion this year in both climate-related damage and price spikes.
Yet the cost of power from my solar system was fixed nine years ago. My “fuel” costs for my cars remain at the equivalent of 60 cents per gallon. Our electric rates are 30% below current rates, and I will be paying those same low rates for the next 25 years.
It is pay me now or pay me later. We have alternatives today. Which path are you taking for you and your children?