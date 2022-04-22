Where do you get your news?
That’s a question I hear people ask others with increasing frequency, in casual conversation at the water cooler, at lunch, and so on. It’s not hard to figure out why the question is asked. It’s because so many of us have lost faith in the outlets we used to rely on to keep ourselves informed.
Polling shows that, within the past year, the number of people who follow network and cable news regularly has fallen drastically. CNN has suffered the most, and Fox News the least; but all have suffered decline.
These include the so-called “legacy” television news networks — ABC, NBC and CBS. For much of my adult life, Americans watched these networks in large numbers. Many of us disagreed with the network commentators “editorially.” Some of us thought their reporting slanted. But we all knew that important news events would be reported.
When CNN arrived on the scene when I was about 40 years old, some of us switched to it because it was a 24-hour network, and it was considered pretty reliable.
Fox News came along several years later and drew an audience because it was editorially more “conservative.”
Regardless, no one thought an important or interesting story would be ignored.
For example, when the Monica Lewinsky-Bill Clinton scandal broke in 1998, no one doubted the networks were sympathetic to President Clinton. But no one failed to cover the story. No one stopped to think the networks might not.
It does not appear that the public has the same confidence in broadcast media anymore. There is good reason for that. You don’t have to flip channels very long to realize that these “news” outlets are pushing narratives rather than reporting news. On the cable channels, most of the prime-time air time is occupied by “talking heads” that are providing massive doses of opinion. Reporting “straight” news is secondary. And sometimes neglected.
Some stories are “spiked” — that is, suppressed because of an editorial decision not to follow them. At one level, that’s OK. Some editorial judgment is absolutely necessary. I may think my niece’s teaching award is way cool, but I shouldn’t expect it to be headline news.
But spiking a story becomes more of a problem when it seems to further an agenda other than judging what is news. The best recent example is the Hunter Biden laptop story, which first broke in the New York Post over two years ago. The Post reporters had gained access to a laptop computer that Biden, then-candidate and now President Biden’s son, had left with a computer repair shop and not bothered to retrieve.
Emails and other documents on the computer suggested that Joe Biden’s son had engaged in influence peddling, trading on his father’s name, in China and Ukraine, obtaining millions. Worse, there was some evidence that Joe Biden himself, while vice president, might have received a cut.
That’s quite a story. Fox News reported it. The Wall Street Journal mentioned it. But, except for brief explanations that the story had been “discredited” or was “Russian disinformation,” the networks largely ignored it. So did the Washington Post, the New York Times, and so on.
Recently, the New York Times reported, way back on an inside page, that the laptop and its contents were genuine. But did network news pick up on this announcement?
Again, Fox did. No one else gave it much play. Cynics among us can be forgiven for suspecting the story was suppressed until Biden was safely elected. Or that someone has evidently decided that not much can be done to make Biden look worse than he already does, so they might as well let the story come out.
What do I do to get news? Good question. I don’t find any of the network or cable news outlets really reliable. National newspapers are pretty bad. So I get most of my news from the internet. But that requires work, and looking at and evaluating several sources. This process at least gives me national and international headlines.
But I don’t get news from social media, unless there is a link to a source I can evaluate. You can read all kinds of crazy and wildly inaccurate stuff on Facebook and Twitter.
Moreover, those who run these platforms are notorious for deleting posts and canceling posters they don’t like.
Locally, I do better. Our local news sources still report news.