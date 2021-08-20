The Former Guy is proud of his 2020 deal with the Taliban. The U.S. agreed to completely withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by May 2021 in exchange for Taliban promises not to attack departing U.S. troops or to provide a sanctuary state for Islamic radical groups again. He told Fox News this week that he’d advised our military to “Take the equipment out, and then take the soldiers out. And frankly, I said ... but before you leave, blow up all the forts.” (The transcript of this astonishing interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity is readily available.)
Of course we all know why the U.S. attacked Afghanistan initially. I was a Republican and believed we’d made the correct decision. But I realized in 2003 that the Bush II administration and the GOP that supported it weren’t totally on the level by the time we abandoned Afghanistan so quickly and attacked Iraq. Here’s the backstory.
Ten people who later joined the war-mongering Bush II regime had joined 15 other like-minded people to form a neoconservative think tank in D.C. in 1997 named the Project for the New American Century.
Their statement of principles included assertions that we, the “world’s preeminent power,” needed to increase defense spending and forge stronger alliances with our allies to preserve and expand “an international order friendly to our security, our prosperity, and our principles.”
This group included Dick Cheney, Jeb Bush, Donald Rumsfeld, Paul Wolfowitz, Robert Ragan, Lewis Libby, John Bolton, Bill Kristol, Bill Bennett and other prominent Reaganite conservatives.
They published a document titled “Rebuilding America’s Defenses” in 2000. It stated that “The U.S. for decades sought to play a more permanent role in Gulf regional security. While the unresolved conflict with Iraq provides the immediate justification, the need for a substantial American force presence in the Gulf transcends the issue of the regime of Saddam Hussein.” They believed that the U.S. military should be able to “fight and decisively win multiple, simultaneous major theater wars” as a “core mission.”
This document is a real eye-opener.
Several high-level Bush officials had direct or convenient indirect ties with the nation’s largest defense contractors such as Halliburton, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics and others. President Eisenhower’s warning in 1961 was prescient. “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists, and will persist.” Bush II was his worst nightmare.
The PNAC wrote a letter to Clinton urging him to oust Saddam Hussein to no avail. They finally got their boots in the Gulf region’s front door due to the tragic events on 9/11/2001. A power vacuum followed by an extremely violent civil war had occurred in Afghanistan after the Soviets withdrew in 1989. The many warlords that we had backed were vying for power. The radical Islamist group known as the Taliban was soon able to overtake the country. They allowed Al Qaeda and other radical Islamists to use Afghanistan as a terrorism training ground. Al Qaeda launched their most destructive effort on 9/11, resulting in a U.S. military invasion of Afghanistan to clear out these nests of jihadis. By March of 2003, the Bush II administration used allegations of the presence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq as cover for its decision to refocus U.S. military activity on Iraq. In truth, this was the second step in their overall plan for the Gulf region.
On Feb. 29, 2020, the U.S. and its NATO allies signed an agreement with the Taliban (excluding the Afghan official government) to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by late April 2021. On the previous day, President Trump had proudly issued a statement that ended with “Ultimately it will be up to the people of Afghanistan to work out their future.” Leadership of the Taliban issued their own statement ending with “From here, the defeat of the arrogance of the White House in the face of the white turban will be announced.”
Disappointed and angry veterans and casualties of this war and their families can thank the Bush II administration’s hubris, ignorance of Middle East fundamentals, and greed for setting us on the path to our longest war. Are we any wiser now? I doubt it. Too many Americans just can’t seem to resist clarion calls to go to war such as the Domino Theory (Vietnam), WMDs (Iraq) and Stop the Steal (U.S. Capitol).