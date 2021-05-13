With the 2021 legislative session closing in Nashville, I felt it important that the people of the region understand positions taken by those of us who work day and night to restore and protect the liberties of all those who reside within our great state.
We have seen many pieces of legislation introduced into committees this year. Some were a great step in the direction of individual sovereignty, some were the opposite.
State Rep. Bud Hulsey introduced HB 0609 into subcommittee, which would change the archaic law that restrains individuals from running as an official third party on the ballot.
The law as it currently sits requires almost 57,000 signatures (2.5% of the total number of people who voted for governor) to be obtained in order to have their political party listed on the ballot. In comparison, Democrats, Republicans and independents only require 25 total signatures.
Rep Hulsey’s bill proposed that the number be reduced to almost 10,000 (0.5% of the total number of people who voted for governor). With that in mind, I would love to openly and wholeheartedly thank Rep. Hulsey for the efforts he made in order to restore true election equality within the state.
This bill was gaveled out of session with several major oppositions being that Democrats and Republicans may lose votes.
Tennessee scored a major victory within the realm of policing and the protections of everyday Tennesseans. No-knock warrants will become illegal in 2022. HB1406/SB1380 outlines the end to no-knock warrants, along with protections and requirements for officers to intervene when another officer exceeds use of force per Tennessee state law.
Some of the other changes that the bill provides are restrictions on officers when discharging a firearm in traffic, as well as the use of chokeholds.
With this bill passing in the House and Senate with no opposing votes, it is a sign that our state legislators believe or are beginning to understand that officers should not be a violent force to be used against the people in order to protect the interests of the state.
With this victory for the people of Tennessee, I believe this may shut the door for any future red flag laws that give law enforcement authoritarian ability to seize private property without any due process.
I would also like to applaud the Tennessee state legislature and Gov. Bill Lee for enacting real common-sense gun legislation. I am referring to the passing and signing of permit-less carry of firearms, also referred to as constitutional carry.