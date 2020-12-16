Ever since his election I have had a silent respect for U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, our congressman. While we haven’t always agreed as to his positions on the major issues facing our country, I have felt his votes in the House of Representatives have genuinely reflected his sincere beliefs, except when mandated by the White House.
This past week reaffirmed my faith in Roe. As you will remember, 126 Republicans in the House joined those Republicans supporting the state of Texas’ case brought before the Supreme Court against four states that Joe Biden carried. Their goal was to set aside the presidential votes of those four states (not the votes for the House and Senate and state races), affecting the votes of millions of Americans.
Sen. Lamar Alexander refused to support the case brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Mr. Paxton has been the subject of a Department of Justice investigation concerning his federal securities activities. Paxton’s real goal was to garner a pardon from President Trump for his alleged criminal activity.
Six of the nine members of the Tennessee delegation, all Republicans, became supporters of Paxton’s nutty petition before the Supreme Court. Roe did not join the nuts. Roe departs the House in a few days with an enviable record.
I have grave doubts about the integrity of Roe’s successor.
I cannot help but note that Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III was one of the 17 Republican attorneys general across this nation to join Paxton in filing the worthless petition before the Supreme Court. The petition was denied by unanimous vote of the Supreme Court this past Friday.
Having read Paxton’s brief, as well as the amicus brief signed by the 17 attorneys general, I am having doubts as to their collective competency. While their brief was loaded with prior cases decided by the court, they were not appropriate. Paxton and his colleagues fail to appreciate that the American voters have spoken.
As Karl Rove so aptly said recently: “America doesn’t like a sore loser.”
•••
At the end of this month, the United Kingdom will either come to an agreement to depart the European Union, which recognizes the posture of each entity, or have no agreement, which will cause the UK untold misery for decades to come.
The United Kingdom was not an original member of the European Coal and Steel Treaty (Treaty of Rome). The departure from the European Union has been one of the stupidest acts by UK’s prime minister, Boris Johnson. Great Britain today finds itself doing half of its economic activity with the 27 members of the Common Market, which it may lose.
One of the options available is to negotiate individual trade agreements with the United States and other nations. A further possibility is to negotiate firmer economic trade agreements with the Commonwealth of Nations, which is not a valid possibility given the fact it is a political entity and not an economic entity. It is a political grouping of which the queen is the political head.
The problem the British have in remaining in the Common Market is the rules and regulations that have developed by the European Union since its inception.
The United Kingdom knew what it was entering and participated in the adoption of those rules.
A number of treaties have developed since the European Union was created, each of which is clearly known to its members and to which they are bound. Why the UK has objected at this late date has been a domestic political issue since it joined the Common Market decades ago.