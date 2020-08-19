Tennessee was a divided state during the Civil War, sending soldiers into both the Union and Confederate armies. After writing about East Tennessee’s David Farragut, the first rear admiral of the Union Navy, I wondered if the same was true on the high seas.
The answer is yes, and on the Confederate side was Tennessee’s submarine builder, Horace L. Hunley.
Hunley was born in Sumner County, not too far from Nashville. His father, John Hunley, was a cotton broker who had served under the command of Gen. Andrew Jackson at the Battle of New Orleans during the War of 1812.
Hunley followed in his father’s footsteps by relocating to New Orleans to study law at the University of Louisiana and was admitted to the bar in 1849. Hunley chose to stay in New Orleans and practice law, eventually getting involved in politics.
When the Civil War started and the Union blockade was put in place, the Confederate government offered bounties of up to $50,000 to anyone sinking a Union warship. The challenge interested Hunley, who teamed up with James McClintock and Baxter Watson, who were in the steam gauge manufacturing business, to begin work on a three-man underwater boat which would be named the Pioneer.
The three men built and began testing their boat in Lake Pontchartrain with some early success. But the arrival of Farragut and his capture of New Orleans early in 1862 forced them to scuttle the boat in the lake and flee to Mobile, Alabama. There they teamed up with the Park and Lyons machine shop to build a larger boat with an improved design.
McClintock wrote after the war, “We built a second boat at Mobile, and to obtain room for machinery and persons, she was made 36 feet long, three feet wide and four feet high. Twelve feet of each end was built tapering or molded, to make it easy to pass through the water.”
The designers actually tried both an electric motor and a steam engine in their new boat, named the American Diver, but the engines that would fit into the available space didn’t produce enough power to propel the craft very far, if at all. As a result, the designers went back to hand cranking.
Rough seas foiled American Diver’s first attempt to break the blockade. When the boat was being towed into position to attempt its second attack in February 1863, it was again engulfed by stormy seas and this time sank. Fortunately, the crew was rescued but the boat was lost.
Undeterred, Hunley found new financial backers for the project and set out to build a third underwater boat with his team. He began testing his new boat at the same time the Confederacy suffered dual losses at Gettysburg and Vicksburg.
In a demonstration in front of several Confederate officials including Naval Commandant Adm. Franklin Buchanan, Hunley’s new craft, towing a floating torpedo on a 200-foot line, successfully blew up a coal barge anchored in the middle of Mobile River.
Buchanan was impressed and sent a message to Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard, commanding Confederate forces in Charleston, South Carolina, stating, “I am fully satisfied it can be used successfully in blowing up one or more of the enemy’s Iron Clads in your harbor.”
The new boat was transported by rail on two flat cars to Charleston Harbor. Almost from its arrival, things began to go wrong. Part of its first crew was killed when the boat sank after the wake from a passing ship flooded in through the open hatches.
On Oct. 15, the new boat, with Hunley himself as captain, launched a demonstration attack against the CSS Indian Chief in Charleston Harbor. The boat dove, but didn’t come up.
Due to bad weather, it was 23 days before the boat was found. Its bow was in the mud on the bottom while the stern was still floating. When the boat was hoisted to the surface, salvagers found Hunley, still holding a candle in the forward conning tower.
An investigation revealed the forward ballast tank valve had been left open, allowing the submarine to fill with water. The wrench used to operate the seacock was found on the floor of the submarine. The sub’s keel weights had been partially loosened, which suggested the crew members realized they were in danger, but not in time to save themselves.
Hunley was buried with full military honors at Magnolia Cemetery in Charleston on Nov. 8, 1863.
The boat, now named the Hunley in honor of its builder, was put back into service with a modification. It would no longer tow a torpedo for fear of the line becoming tangled in the propeller. Instead, it would have a spar torpedo attached to the front which would then be rammed into a boat and detonated by a line attached to the Hunley when the boat backed away.
Even with the change, Gen. Beauregard had his doubts. He wrote of the Hunley, “It is more dangerous to those who use it than to the enemy.” But Lt. George Dixon and William Alexander convinced him to let them try again. On Feb. 17, 1864, the Hunley became the first submarine in history to sink an enemy vessel, the USS Housatonic.
The crew of the Hunley signaled they were returning home but the boat never arrived. It lay on the bottom of the sea for more than 100 years until it was found on May 3, 1995. It was raised on Aug 8, 2000, and the remains of the crew were buried next to Hunley in Magnolia Cemetery on April 17, 2004, with full honors and a massive ceremony.
The creation of Tennessean Horace Hunley can be seen today in North Charleston at the Warren Lasch Conservation Center located on the Cooper River.