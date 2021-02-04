When I was young, my family lived in Turkey, where we experienced an attempted coup. My brother and I were waiting for our school bus that morning, which didn’t arrive on schedule. He and I walked to the corner of our street, where we hoped to look down a long boulevard to see if the bus was coming.
At the intersection stood a phalanx of Turkish soldiers who pointed their weapons at us and screamed in Turkish. I didn’t speak much Turkish, but I understood exactly what that soldier said. We tucked our tails and went back to our apartment, where we watched the Turkish air force bomb the rebels from our living room window.
Move the clock forward 60 years, and I watched the United States experience something similar. An unruly mob was called to Washington by then-President Trump and his allies for a Save America Rally, which he promised would be “wild.” The crowd showed up with stun guns, helmets, wrist-ties and more. They were exhorted to “be strong,” “fight like hell” and “have trial by combat.”
Trump’s mob was worked up because they were told the election had been “rigged.” Trump and his supporters made that claim daily, starting long before the election began. Never mind that all 50 states, including Republican states, had certified their elections to be fair and honest.
About 60 legal suits filed by Trump were rejected for lack of substance, including by judges Trump appointed. Incredibly, we heard our president coerce the Georgia Republican secretary of state to “find” enough votes to overturn Georgia’s election.
Attorney General William Barr, appointed by Trump and supportive of his policies, said “we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.” Barr would later call Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 a “betrayal of his office and his supporters.”
Trump’s crowd violently attacked the Capitol building in hopes of overturning the election.
Trump tweeted criticism of Vice President Mike Pence in the midst of the attack. Trump’s mob, his brownshirts wannabes, obediently chanted “hang Pence” and erected a gallows.
Every informed Washington official knew the election had not been changed by fraud, and attempts to overturn the election with violence were terribly wrong. Yet many GOP officials supported Trump’s call to overthrow the election and disenfranchise millions who voted for President Biden. Some succumbed to Trump’s threat to “primary” them at the next election. Others wanted to befriend Trump’s supporters. Some hoped for press coverage, and perhaps a few were sucked down the rabbit hole of bizarre conspiracy theories. For most, it was a test of moral courage and integrity. Sen. Mitt Romney, Rep. Liz Cheney and a few others passed the test.
The Tennessee congressional delegation, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Bill Hagerty and Rep. Diana Harshbarger, failed this test.
Before the violence, Blackburn tweeted, without citing any specific evidence, “I cannot in good conscience turn a blind eye to the countless allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. On January 6, I will vote in favor of objecting to the certification of the electoral college results.”
“Countless allegations of voter fraud,” she said, but no concrete examples. Like alien abductions or unicorn sightings.
Those same ballots that elected Biden with “countless allegations of voter fraud” also elected Hagerty and Harshbarger. I haven’t heard them disparaging their own elections.
To democracy’s detriment, these supplicants supported Trump’s Big Lie — they propagated the false narrative of a tainted election. And like Trump, they wrongly suggested Congress could reverse the election results.
The Big Lie inspired Trump’s crowd. The Capitol, and our democracy, was violated. A police officer was bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher.
Finally, Blackburn backpedaled. In a letter to me and others she wrote, “I remain appalled that, as Congress carried out this constitutional process, rioters violently stormed the Capitol and vandalized its chambers.”
Blackburn wrote as though she had nothing to do with it. She was “appalled,” but then voted not to hold those responsible to account — she voted against impeachment. Hagerty and Harshbarger also voted against impeachment.
I am surprised to see GOP senators and congresswomen soft on crime and soft on terrorism.
Trump violated his oath to defend the Constitution. So have Blackburn, Hagerty and Harshbarger.