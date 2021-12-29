The arrival of winter means things are slowing down at our local historical sites, so there is not much in the way of history happenings for January.
All is quiet at Exchange Place and Tipton-Haynes, and the Netherland Inn closed for the winter months after its 1818 Christmas celebration. However, the Inn will reopen for tours in May, and officials are hoping to hold a celebration of Old Kingsport next year.
But not everyone goes into hibernation during the winter. The hardy re-enactors, historians and rangers at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site have several events planned for January, starting with New Year’s Day.
On Jan. 1, the park will present “First Footing” at the Historic John and Landon Carter Mansion. Join park staff for a visit to the oldest frame house in Tennessee. Built circa 1775, the historic Carter Mansion boasts architectural details which are quite elaborate when compared to most homes on the frontier. Enjoy the beauty of this site and learn about 18th century New Year’s and 12th Night traditions and superstitions. The event is free; however, a reservation is required. The tour is subject to cancellation in the event of inclement winter weather.
The Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad St. in Elizabethton. To register for the tour, go to www.tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals.
On Jan. 8 and 9, you can celebrate “Old Christmas at Fort Watauga.” Christmas isn’t over just because Dec. 25 has past. In the 18th century, colonial Americans celebrated a holiday on Jan. 6 called Old Christmas. Visit Fort Watauga to learn about the 12 days of Christmas and discover the European roots of our modern holiday celebrations. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan 8 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 9.
Have you ever wanted to take part in an historic outdoor drama? On Jan 15, and again on Jan. 23, Sycamore Shoals will hold auditions for “Liberty: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals.” If you would like to perform in Tennessee’s official outdoor drama, you are invited to audition for this fun and unique interpretation of the American Revolution as told by the Overmountain Men: colonists who defied British law and settled on Cherokee lands.
Auditions will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on both days and the 2022 performances will take place in June.
On Jan. 16, you have the opportunity to enjoy Fellowship English Country Dancing from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the park’s visitor center. Beginners and seasoned dancers alike are welcome, and the afternoon will include the opportunity to learn dances from different worldwide cultures. There is no cost to attend and the event is open to anyone, with or without experience or a partner. The event is sponsored by the Sabine Hill Social Society.
The following Sunday, Jan. 23, from 1:30 to 4 p.m., the park will host an old-time music jam led by Art Lang. Sycamore Shoals invites you to enjoy the rich musical traditions of our region. Old-time musicians of all levels are welcome to come and join in. If you don’t play an instrument, come on over, kick back and enjoy the tunes.