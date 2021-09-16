Recently, the newly conservative Supreme Court showed its hand on the abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.
Texas passed an anti-abortion law, which by Texas’ own admission, violates the Constitution as interpreted by prior Supreme Court rulings. In effect, it outlaws abortions two weeks after the women’s first missed period, when most women don’t even know they are pregnant. There are no provisions for rape, incest or fetus nonviability.
The Texas legislature created a trick they hoped would let the law slide past our super-conservative Supreme Court: The state would not enforce the law; citizens would. Any Texan can sue for over $10,000 plus legal fees anyone suspected of “aiding and abetting” an otherwise perfectly legal abortion. That could include the doctor, a receptionist who set up an appointment, a mother-in-law who agreed to care for children during the procedure. It includes anyone who helped pay for the procedure, or drove the woman to the clinic, or even a minister or father who was consulted.
Groups in Texas are now creating websites soliciting information on people obtaining abortions. Anyone can anonymously “rat out” a neighbor they suspect or cause trouble for someone they dislike. The law says, “The defendant has the burden of proving an affirmative defense…”
In other words: Guilty until proven innocent. Those sued for “aiding and abetting” will have to defend themselves by hiring a lawyer, planning a defense, testifying in court. Even if exonerated, the law prevents the accused from recovering legal costs — protecting those making accusations, even false accusations.
The effect is not very different from the system set up by the East German secret police, the Stasi, who acted on tips from an elaborate system of snitches and spies.
This approach could be applied to any number of contentious issues, and will, if the Texas law stands.
It is lawful for you to own a gun. But suppose a state passed a law authorizing any citizen to sue any gun holder for $10,000? Or anyone expressing an unpopular opinion, or attending the “wrong” church?
By a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court chose not to block this law. Our Supreme Court has become an activist court, now on the conservative side, and has given the anti-abortion folks in Texas a mulligan. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer characterized the court’s refusal to block as “very, very, very wrong.”
People choose to have abortions, and anti-abortion laws do not prevent that from happening. Wealthy people just hop on a plane and travel to where it is legal. Others, with limited time and money, become victims of back-alley abortions, and many needlessly die or suffer.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, in 1930 18% of maternal deaths were due to botched abortions. In 1962 alone, nearly 1,600 women were admitted to Harlem Hospital in New York City for incomplete abortions. In 1968, Southern California Los Angeles County Medical Center admitted 701 women with infected abortions, one admission for every 14 deliveries. There were many more abortions, since all did not result in hospitalizations.
There as are as many reasons for abortions as there are people. Reasons most often cited by pregnant women include the inability to care for dependents; youth or age; desire to complete an education; relationship issues such as abuse; and mental, physical or addictive illness.
I have a deeply religious friend who aborted a baby that was determined to be severely hydrocephalic — he and his wife understood the child could not survive long outside the womb. Should the government force such mothers to go through a nine-month sad pregnancy, and the staggering expense of neonatal intensive care, when the outcome is certain? Such a decision is properly made between a patient and her doctor, not by some politician or a bounty hunter hoping for a quick buck.
Everyone wants fewer abortions. How? Provide meaningful education in schools and churches to ensure teens understand how birth control works, and that it is part of ethical and responsible living. Birth control must be available and affordable for those who want it, as should medical care for the pregnant mother and child.
Those wanting to reduce the numbers of abortions must focus on reducing demand for abortions. We should reject draconian, hurtful, ineffective laws, and the politicians who promote them.
