Support Your Neighbors While You Shop

Fall is the kickoff to our holiday season. With the gift-giving holidays right around the corner, it’s time to start planning for your shopping lists. The Saturday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 27) is Small Business Saturday. Our Kingsport community is abundant with small businesses. As a small business owner myself, I wanted to tell you some reasons why shopping small local businesses is always a good idea.
• Small businesses are more likely to give back to your community! When you buy from a small business, roughly 48% of that purchase stays in the community. When you shop at a chain store, that percentage drops drastically to 14%.
• Small businesses provide better customer service. They are able to provide more one-on-one time with their customers and can personalize and customize the shopping experience.
• Small businesses make a major impact on our local economy.
• Small businesses help facilitate a sense of community. Who doesn’t love a sense of community?
• Purchasing from a small business makes you feel good! When you make a purchase from a small business, you are essentially helping a neighbor.
Luckily, there are plenty of ways to help out small businesses this holiday season. You can start with the November Shop & Hop: The Holiday Open House, held in downtown Kingsport. Visit your favorite small businesses and get the perfect gift for your loved ones. Happy shopping, neighbors!
The next Kingsport Neighborhood Commission meeting will be held on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. in the fourth floor conference room (Suite 436) in City Hall, located at 415 Broad St. in downtown Kingsport. All meetings are open to the public, and neighbors are encouraged to come share their thoughts and concerns with the commission.