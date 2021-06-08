At the start of the Civil War, the Confederate cavalry reigned supreme over the Federal cavalry. In the Eastern Theater, you had generals like J.E.B. Stuart, who literally rode circles around the Federal army. While in the west, you had Nathan Bedford Forest, of whom Gen. William T. Sherman reportedly said that the entire federal budget should be spent to get rid of him.
That dominance began to change when Union Maj. Gen. Joe Hooker reorganized the Army of the Potomac’s cavalry into a corps under the command of Gen. Alfred Pleasonton. Learning that the Confederate cavalry was massing near Culpeper Court House, Hooker ordered Pleasonton to cross the Rappahannock River and attack the rebel cavalry. On this day, June 9, 1863, Pleasonton sent columns over the Rappahannock at Beverly Ford and Kelly's Ford. Following the crossing at Beverly Ford, the Union troopers struck Stuart's camp in the vicinity of a rail station on the Orange & Alexandria Railroad, Brandy Station.
The first Union column crossed at Beverly’s Ford about 5 a.m. Stuart’s cavalry at the ford, surprised, sounded the alarm and fled. When word of the attack reached the rebel camp, most of the troopers were still in bed. Many galloped toward the approaching Federals without taking the time to saddle their horses or even fully dress. It was the start of the Battle of Brandy Station, the largest one-day cavalry battle in American history.
Into this confusion rode Southwest Virginia native Gen. William E. “Grumble” Jones to rally the Confederate cavalry and avert disaster. He was probably the last man Stuart, however, wanted as the two despised one another.
Stuart admitted that Jones, from Washington County, was a “superb outpost officer” but thought him the most difficult man in the army. When Gen. Robert E. Lee promoted Jones to brigadier general, Stuart protested but was overruled.
Jones had a low opinion of Stuart, reportedly calling him a “young whippersnapper” and saying he was nothing but “farts and feathers.” Stuart had staged three grand reviews of the cavalry at the end of May and into early June, 1863, including parades, mock battles and balls, all of which Jones disapproved. Jones showed his displeasure by disrupting the parade passing in front of the reviewing stand when Gen. Lee was present.
After the last grand review, held on June 8, Jones reportedly said, “No doubt the Yankees have witnessed from their signal stations this show in which Stuart has exposed to view his strength and aroused their curiosity. They will want to know what is going on and if I am not mistaken, will be over early in the morning to investigate.”
Now on the very next morning, Jones was rallying the cavalry as the Federals attacked.
The Confederates regrouped and began to push back, getting artillery on high ground and stalling the Union advance. Union Gen. John Buford, who would make a name for himself at Gettysburg, ordered his cavalry to charge and they captured the guns. Jones then ordered a charge to take them back.
The tide of the battle seemed to turn in the Confederates’ favor as Stuart with reinforcements arrived on the field. But then, rebel cavalry was surprised for a second time that day when a column of enemy cavalry appeared at their rear.
Fire from Confederate cannons on the key high ground, Fleetwood Hill, caused the Federal officer of the second force, Gen. David Gregg, to hesitate long enough for Stuart to pull forces from his front to reinforce his rear.
The battle would rage on with neither side gaining a clear advantage. After 14 hours of fighting, Pleasonton ordered his forces to break off their attack. The Confederate cavalry, battered and exhausted, did not pursue. Union casualties were 907 while Confederate casualties were 523.
Stuart claimed a victory since he held the field after the battle was over. But few saw it that way. Most thought he had merely avoided defeat after being surprised twice in the same day. The Richmond Enquirer wrote that “Gen. Stuart has suffered no little in public estimation by the late enterprises of the enemy.” The Richmond Examiner described Stuart's command as “puffed up cavalry,” that suffered the “consequences of negligence and bad management.”
Stuart’s own aide said, “Brandy Station made the Federal cavalry.”
As for “Grumble” Jones, his actions rallying the cavalry at the Battle of Brandy Station only enhanced his reputation. So much so that when the Gettysburg campaign started, Stuart, seeking to bring down a rival, assigned him to stay behind and guard the supply train with the infantry while the rest of the cavalry under Stuart rode off to scout around the Federal army.
It was meant to be an insult to Jones, but it turned into a disaster for Stuart when his command got cut off from the main force and failed to alert Lee to enemy movements, resulting in the Battle of Gettysburg.
Jones, on the other hand, would serve Lee well. Jones' brigade fought a battle with the 6th U.S. Cavalry at Fairfield, Pennsylvania, then again at Funkstown, Maryland, a few days later. Then finally the Battle of Culpeper Court House.
When the Gettysburg campaign ended, Stuart, whose reputation had been badly damaged, attempted to get rid of Jones, whose reputation had risen, by court-martialing Jones for insulting him. Lee overruled Stuart and exonerated Jones, then removed him from Stuart’s command.
Jones would come to East Tennessee with Lt. Gen. James Longstreet’s command in late 1863 into 1864. He would be killed in the Battle of Piedmont on June 5, 1864, when he was shot in the head while leading a charge against a superior attacking force. He is buried in the Old Glade Spring Presbyterian Church graveyard, Glade Spring, Virginia.