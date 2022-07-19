Fun Fest 2022 is here. So is its most eagerly anticipated event: Steve’s Fantastic Fun Fest Trivia Contest. This competition is sponsored by the community-minded members of the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce, whose dedicated staff labors tirelessly the year around promoting our fair city as the leading location in the nation to live, work and play. The Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce will award Kingsport gift packs full of assorted goodies to three winners.
Everyone may enter except Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce staff, Kingsport Public Library staff, Barry, Carol and Janice. Only one entry per family and per address is allowed. Read all questions carefully to ensure your answers are correctly worded. Then legibly write (or type) your answers, and your name, address and telephone number, on a piece of paper and deliver it in person to the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce office at 400 Clinchfield St.
If you need help finding their offices, call the chamber at 423-392-8800. The chamber office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed Saturday and Sunday. The three winners will be those who bring in the most correct answers the earliest. The entry deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21. Answers will run in this column on Wednesday, July 27.
While you are at the chamber office, stop by the Fun Fest store located there and purchase 2022 Fun Fest stuff before it is sold out.
It is possible someone might answer all the questions correctly, but not likely. So if you get only two answers or 10, enter, because you could win one of three great Kingsport gift packs.
Good luck. And enjoy Kings-port’s Fun Fest, America’s consummate community celebration.
1. Who is the queen of the fairies in Shakespeare’s ”A Midsummer Night’s Dream”?
2. What famous inventor is often referred to as the “Wizard of Menlo Park”?
3. When did the Korean martial art taekwondo become an Olympic sport?
4. The red supergiant star Betelgeuse is in what constellation?
5. What was the first solo album released by Janis Joplin?
6. What do koala bears primarily eat?
7. How many James Bond novels did author Ian Fleming publish?
8. In geometry, what are complementary angles?
9. What famous novel features sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood?
10. What war was ended by the Treaty of Ghent?
11. What chess piece can only move diagonally?
12. What famous female artist was born, lived and died in “La Casa Azul” (the Blue House) in Mexico City?
13. What famous novel’s first line is “It was a bright day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen”?
14. What other famous novel’s first line is ”We slept in what had once been the gymnasium”?
15. The greater roadrunner is the official bird of what state?
16. What year did Disney World open?
17. In basketball, how far is the free throw line from the hoop?
18. When did Ellis Island first open as an immigration station?
19. What is the capital of Bulgaria?
20. What is the most abundant chemical element in the human body?
21. How much of the land on Earth is defined as desert?
22. Where did the Wright brothers achieve the first powered, sustained, pilot-controlled flight in 1903?
23. Who is Morse Code named after?
24. Who invented the board game Monopoly?
25. Who wrote singer/songwriter Judy Collins’ huge hit “Both Sides Now”?
26. What annual number is this year’s Fun Fest?