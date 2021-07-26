Here are the answers to Steve’s 2021 Fantastic Fun Fest Trivia Contest, sponsored by the members of the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce. The decision of the judges is absolutely, positively final. If you have a beef about any answer, take it up with my sources: the 2020 and 2021 Page-A-Day 365 Amazing Trivia Facts calendars, the 2020 edition of Page-A-Day Daily Facts, and the 2020 This Day In History calendar.
1. What was Auguste Rodin’s sculpture “The Thinker” originally called? (“The Poet”)
2. Who was the first actor to play James Bond on screen? (Barry Nelson, on TV)
3. When did Congress establish the post of Librarian of Congress? (1802)
4. Who is considered the patron saint of the internet? (Isidore of Seville)
5. Which president signed legislation adding the words “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance? (President Eisenhower)
6. Who was artist Frida Kahlo’s husband? (Artist Diego Rivera)
7. What famous American brought the rules of cricket from England in the 18th century? (Benjamin Franklin)
8. What famous athlete coined the phrase “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee”? (Boxer Muhammad Ali)
9. What is the only state with a one-syllable name? (Maine)
10. How did Komodo dragons get their name? (From their natural habitat on Indonesia’s Komodo Island)
11. Who was Princeton University’s first graduate student? (James Madison)
12. What is the only metal liquid at room temperature? (Mercury)
13. What team won the first ever baseball World Series in 1903? (Boston Americans)
14. What U.S. president invented his own eggnog recipe? (George Washington)
15. What is the difference between a Broadway show and an off-Broadway show? (The number of theater seats)
16. In Batman comic books, what is the real name of Catwoman? (Selina Kyle)
17. What country’s flag features the Thunder Dragon? (Bhutan)
18. When Dr. James Naismith invented basketball in 1891, there were no basketballs. What did Naismith use instead? (A soccer ball)
19. Who was the last Stuart monarch to rule England? (Queen Anne)
20. In the 1960s the CIA had a plan called Project Acoustic Kitty. What was the project? (An attempt to turn cats into spies)
21. Who was the first pitcher to hurl a perfect game in World Series history? (Don Larson)
22. What is the flattest U.S. state? (Florida)
23. According to Sir Paul McCartney, which Beatles song contains a sound only dogs can hear? (“A Day in the Life”)
24. Who played actor Jimmy Stewart’s mother in four different classic movies? (Beulah Bondi)
25. What is a person with globophobia afraid of? (Balloons)
The three winners and recipients of Kingsport Chamber of Commerce prize packs are: Laura Carter, Kingsport; Tammie Davis, Kingsport; and Alan Shipley, Kingsport.
There were a lot of entries in Steve’s Fantastic Fun Fest Trivia Contest. I know from past conversation and correspondence that many more people do it to slake their trivia thirst for another year or for bragging rights among kith and kin. I hope everyone had as much fun with this year’s edition as the great staff of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and I did.
After a year off, Kingsport’s Fun Fest’s return was a blast. As always, it would not have been possible without the many dedicated volunteers, hardworking city police and cleanup crews, and the generous, civic-minded, sponsors, including the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce and its many members. Let’s give them all a pat on the back, a heartfelt “thank you,” and a rousing round of applause.