The House “Select” Committee investigating the January invasion of the Capitol continues to dominate the news cycles. In one sense, depending on one’s age, it has a deja vu quality hearkening back to the Select Committee on Presidential Campaign Activities, i.e., the Watergate Committee, in 1973–1974. I still have the initial Government Printing Office transcript of the recorded conversations of Richard Nixon, which include the famous gap, via Rosemary Woods. Unlike the Jan. 6 Committee, the Watergate Committee was a Senate committee.
There are three points that need to be made about the “Select” Committee: (1) With the exception of Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the remainder of the committee is made up of “jurors” who had their minds made up before the first session was gaveled to order; (2) The comparisons between the Jan. 6 Committee and the Watergate Committee are telling; and (3) The make-up of the Jan. 6 Committee has seriously damaged any justifiable conclusions the committee will reach; and, this will result in even more divisions among U.S. citizens as to the significance and seriousness of what occurred on Jan. 6.
As to the first point, suffice it to say Cheney and Kinzinger have sacrificed their short-term and, perhaps, long-term political careers by having the guts to serve on the committee. They have been threatened, berated, and even attacked by other Republicans, including of course, the Trumpists.
As with Mike Pence, Cheney and Kinzinger deserve Profiles in Courage Awards. To the extent that the House Committee has any objectivity and common law “class,” they are it. The Democrats are, for the most part, a rogue’s gallery of partisan persimmons, overripe and relatively smelly. But that should be no surprise. They were hand-picked by Speaker Pelosi to make certain they reached the conclusion she seeks.
The irony of that point is that as the committee continues its work, it is clear that any fair-minded individual could likely reach the conclusion that some of Trump’s people, and even Trump himself, are guilty of sedition, sedition being, according to Merriam-Webster, “incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority.” Pelosi rejected Republican House members selected by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. It is surprising Cheney and Kinzinger were appointed by the speaker.
Look at the “objective” Democrats. First and foremost, there is Adam Schiff, from California, who sneers at Republicans if they are within a hundred miles of his partisan body. He is the epitome of the “judge” in the trial of the Deltas in “Animal House.” And then there’s the ever-lovable Jamie Raskin. His family was in the Capitol on Jan. 6. He knows only one word: guilty. Then there is dear old Zoe Lofgren, also from California. She spends most of her time presenting conclusions arising from the evidence during national newscasts. Wouldn’t it be proper to keep one’s mouth shut until the hearings conclude? Lofgren cannot help herself.
The second point to be made concerns comparing the current panel with the Watergate Committee.
The integrity and relative objectively of that Watergate Committee provides a stark contrast to the Schiffs of the world. The chairman, a Democrat, was Sen. Sam J. Ervin from North Carolina, a lawyer and former judge. Other Democrats were Daniel Inouye of Hawaii, a wounded veteran of World War II, Joseph Montoya of New Mexico, and Herman Talmadge of Georgia. The Republicans included Howard Baker (enough said), Edward Gurney of Florida, and Lowell Weicker of Connecticut. The Democrat chief counsel was Samuel Dash, the Republican, Fred Thompson. The difference between the two committees could not be more obvious.
My third point concerns the egregious divide that exists in the United States currently.
Because of the make-up of the Jan. 6 Committee, many Americans will dismiss their findings even though they may well be founded in truth and justification. The majority members simply have no credibility with many.
As such, conclusions such as the attorney general should seriously consider seeking an indictment of Trump will merely be viewed as brass knuckle partisan politics. Many will say, “what did you expect that bunch to conclude,” even though the conclusions may well be justified in fact and law.
Pelosi is mostly responsibility for this situation. But the Trumpists in the Republican Party are dedicated to the protection of Trump, regardless of truth.
I do not believe Sen. Sam and Howard Baker would be pleased with this situation. It used to be said a dead politician could be called a “statesman.”
Most of these characters will never be deemed a statesman or stateswoman. Their pettiness will always define them.
Bill Bovender practices law in Kingsport. Email him at bovender@hsdlaw.com.