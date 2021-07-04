George T. Conway III, husband of Kellyanne, who was a close adviser to President Trump, had an opinion piece in The Washington Post on June 28, praising certain lawyers who were part of the Trump Team, including former Attorney General William P. Barr, for refusing to pursue President Trump’s claim of electoral fraud on behalf of the U.S. Justice Department.
Conway asserts in his column that, according to ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, Barr felt the allegations of election fraud were “bull….!” After crossing the president, Barr resigned as attorney general and was replaced by then Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen, who, like Barr, refused to pursue the president’s claims of fraud, much to the chagrin of the president. Mr. Trump was ultimately forced to reply upon Rudy Giuliani, who was recently suspended from the practice of law.
This writer does not have enough information to state definitively as to whether there was sufficient fraud in the several states that could have led to some result other than the certified election of Joe Biden. We do know that several Trump-appointed judges held against the president in several of the lawsuits that were filed.
We also know full well that Mr. Trump’s most strident supporters continue to maintain fraud cost Mr. Trump the election.
What is interesting is the rare — that is, very rare — praise that has been heaped on Barr and Rosen for refusing to enter the briar patch of election litigation. Mr. Barr, on the urging of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), ultimately issued a public statement that the Justice Department had found no significant electoral fraud.
My profession is rarely “praised” for anything other than greed and sharp practices — charges that are not refutable about some in legal practice. However, there are those who maintain the rule of law is paramount notwithstanding those politicians who would have them lean the other way.
I am also reminded of another time in American history when lawyers defied presidential edicts — Watergate.
Recall the evening of Oct. 23, 1973, when President Richard Nixon ordered his attorney general, Elliot Richardson, to fire Watergate Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox. Mr. Cox was unnerving Mr. Nixon by his methodical investigation of Watergate. Richardson refused to fire Cox and resigned effective immediately. Mr. Nixon then ordered Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus to fire Cox. Like Richardson, Ruckelshaus refused and resigned.
The third most senior Justice Department official was Solicitor General Robert Bork. Mr. Nixon ordered Mr. Bork to fire Mr. Cox. He complied. That later came back to haunt him when he was nominated to a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.
This was the so-called “Saturday Night Massacre,” and, as numerous publications have pointed out, was a catalyst for the events that followed — Watergate hearings and Mr. Nixon’s eventual resignation as president of the United States. Once again, it was the lawyers who stood in the way of a president who sought to take the country on a course that was not consistent with the laws and Constitution of the United States.
Mr. Cox had issued a subpoena to Mr. Nixon, asking for copies of taped conversations that had been recorded in the Oval Office. Mr. Nixon eventually released edited versions of the taped conversations in a paperback book form published by the U.S. Government Printing Office.
As a second-year law student, I ordered one of those paperbacks, titled “Submission of Recorded Presidential Conversations April 30, 1974.” It has sat in a bookcase in my office since I was admitted to practice in the fall of 1975.
As disagreeable as it may be to some, there are times when the lawyers seem to get it right.