Even though it’s the greatest threat we face, maybe you’re a little tired of reading about destruction of the living world as a result of human activity. But I tell you, I’m sick to death of writing about coronavirus. Just one thing about the second, then one thing about the first.
They say that during World War II, the Germans had excellent equipment, in many cases better than ours. When theirs broke down, as all machines do from time to time, they had excellent mechanics to come repair them. The thing is, while waiting for the mechanics to come, the guys who used the machinery were out of action. When American machinery broke down, the driver or gunner or passenger or some random GI walking by was often able to fix it. This sense of individual responsibility, decision making and competence has ever been considered our strength, all the way back to 1776 and before. It is both the goal of democracy and the quality that makes democracy possible.
Wise men say all blessings contain a curse and all curses may conceal a blessing. Wisdom gained from hard experience may let us avoid the first and discover the second. Our nationally prized sense of independence is such a thing, a blessing or a curse, depending on how we use it. As a curse, it can be expressed as “some people think they know everything.” Or thinking your own observations are better than the accumulated knowledge of the ages. Or, as everybody’s mother has said “You think you know more than the doctor does?” I got it even after medical school: She just substituted the name of the town physician for doctors in general.
My point is, Bubba, that just because Travis wore his mask and got sick and you didn’t wear yours and haven’t got sick (yet), it is not proof that masks are bad for you. This thing of letting everybody decide everything for themselves is OK, but only up to the point where it is a significant, in this case deadly, harm to others. Not saying we should be excessively obedient slaves of the state, but we could use a little recognition that the benefits of civilization flow only to those nations whose inhabitants can show at least a little cooperation.
Taiwan had eight deaths last I heard; Brazil is out of control. The United States is a large and diverse nation. Some states are treating COVID prevention like Taiwan, some like Brazil. Epidemiology will make great advances in the next few years, but I can tell you one thing already: The value of some cooperation over any virtue of excessive independence is going to be obvious.
So there. Please quit about the virus already. Believe it or not, we’ve got bigger fish to fry. “Fry” being a relevant word here. While our early handling of the virus was a tragedy, our disruption of the planetary ecosystem can destroy civilization by global warming. Not the end of the world. This place has survived a massive asteroid strike, active volcanoes all over the place, lots of other stuff and still muddled through. Nature will be just fine without human civilization. But we won’t.
Energy on Earth, originally from the sun, flows through ecosystems and is harnessed by the biological world to support life. The more different forms of life, the more pathways for that energy to flow through the system, the greater is the stability of the whole operation. Humanity has become wildly successful by diverting more and more of that energy to its own uses and by garnering more and more of the material substances of life unto itself. Man over nature, we stand astride the world as a colossus!
Folks, Charles Darwin lived almost 200 years ago! That survival of the fittest, nature red in fang and claw, idea is an over-simplification that is so 19th century! This reduced system where increasing energy and material comes to the uses of man alone is not a stable system. And overloads and disruption of material cycling, such as the accumulation of greenhouse gases, impairs the operation of the whole planet. We are not the winner if we totally occupy the Earth. Taking our place in the interdependent forms of life is the way to survival, not falsely thinking we are independent.
So maybe we have been talking about the same thing. Independence is good, but you have to fit into the system enough to make the whole thing work.