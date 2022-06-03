Some of you will recall that I have three novels available for purchase in either paperback or Kindle edition on Amazon.com. A fourth book will be available later this year. While I am not bashful about promoting my novels, this column is not about that.
It’s about Northeast State Community College and its library.
I recently had the opportunity to do a lecture on how I came to write my novels, including doing readings from all three, and a book signing, at the Wayne G. Basler Library at NSCC’s main campus next to the Tri-Cities Airport. The event took place in a lecture room on the second floor of the library. It was a rewarding experience.
Dean of the Library Chris Demas introduced me, and I had the opportunity to speak with him about the college library. I learned some very interesting things, and when I returned home and did some more searching online, I learned still more.
The NSCC library has locations at the Basler Library building at the airport (Blountville) campus and at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education. The library contains 70,000 hard-copy volumes and has subscription services to electronic and audio books that expand the available resources to several hundred thousand volumes. (I’m not sure exactly how many; I quit counting at about 500,000.) Learning about NSCC’s library resources caused me to reflect, once again, on what a remarkable asset Northeast State Community College is to our region.
For NSCC is every bit as regional as its companion institution of public higher education, East Tennessee State University. In fact, the two complement each other very well. ETSU offers a traditional four-year college education in varying curricula, including several graduate and professional degrees. It has a traditional, “movie set” college campus that includes intercollegiate athletics.
NSCC, with campuses at the airport and in Kingsport, Johnson City and Elizabethton, offers a somewhat cheaper and more localized opportunity to obtain either vocational training ending in two-year degrees or certificates, or the first two years of college, with credits that transfer most anywhere. Its value to the greater Tri-Cities community in offering both cannot be understated.
It’s not hard to find folks who have benefited from getting a start at Northeast State. The law firm at which I am still “of counsel” is hardly a “big business,” but it has two young partners who went to NSCC before transferring to King University and ETSU, respectively. (Another partner started at a community college in Kentucky.) I believe checking will reveal that most area businesses can point to employees who are NSCC graduates in one thing or another.
I went to college at a school that had, and still has, a “movie set” campus. (I can say that truthfully because films have actually been made there.) I thoroughly enjoyed the experience, but I am acutely aware that the financial landscape of going to a traditional four-year college has changed much since I was in school. Tuition at my alma mater is now 10 times what it was when I matriculated there. I did a little checking and found out that’s pretty typical.
So, the value of the community college alternative in today’s educational climate is immense. It’s true its students won’t have the experience (or expense) of living on campus, or joining a fraternity or sorority and living in a “house,” or going to a college football or basketball game on campus.
But community college students can attend class locally at low cost, interact with other students, and take part in activities and social events.
They can live at home, and frequently can work and attend school at the same time. And, I might add, attend class and study in a pleasant environment.
Northeast State’s campuses are not “movie set” in the sense as campuses in places like Charlottesville, Chapel Hill and even Johnson City.
But they are modern, well-lighted, attractive and scrupulously clean.
That’s not only true of the Blountville campus, but also those in Kingsport, Johnson City and Elizabethton.
The classrooms are not old, dreary and out of date. They are modern, airy and wired for the 21st century.
Every time I visit any of the Northeast State campuses, I always think, “I’ll bet these young people enjoy going to school here.” And the students I speak with tell me they do.
And then there are the books. All of those books. Including mine. Let’s not forget that.