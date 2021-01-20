During the week after the Capitol insurrection, 27,385 Americans died of COVID-19. That is roughly half the total number of Americans killed in the Vietnam War (58,209). In one week.
On Dec. 19, referring to his Jan. 6 Washington, D.C., rally, Trump tweeted “Be there, will be wild.” At the rally, he told the crowd, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol. We gotta get rid of the weak Congress people.” The Capitol insurrection began thereafter. Trump did not go with his mob as he promised at the rally.
As word spread via email and social media of the violent mob inside the Capitol, congressional employees in offices later related that they locked and barricaded their doors, turned out the lights, stayed low to the ground, silenced their phones, and sat quietly in the dark hoping the danger would not come to them. They later said they reacted this way automatically because, like an entire generation of Americans, they had grown up learning since kindergarten what to do when an outside threat enters the building.
Historian Timothy Snyder on Trump: “His use of the phrase ‘fake news’ echoes the Nazi smear Lugenpresse (‘lying press’). Also like the Nazis did, Trump referred to reporters as ‘enemies of the people.’”
We have gotten used to metal detectors at airports, courthouses and other places. While they are an inconvenience, especially when running late, we accept them as a fact of life.
Not so for several members of Congress when confronted with metal detectors quickly set up at their Capitol entrances after the Jan. 6 riot. Some refused to go through the detectors, simply walking around them.
Others pushed past Capitol police after setting off the alarms.
One legislator called the measures “an atrocity” and “appalling.”
Another claimed the detectors restricted his constitutional rights.
In rebuttal, a congressman said “Do these people not understand that literally everyone else (meaning all visitors) has to go through metal detectors to get in here?”
It is one thing to allege election fraud without proof in public where there are no serious consequences.
It is another thing to allege election fraud without proof in a court of law, where there are very serious consequences. Which is why Trump’s many lawyers never made election fraud allegations in any of their 60-some court cases, all of which they lost (except one on a very minor point) before state and federal judges, many appointed by Trump.
Ponder this by Donald Kirk: “Think of how much better it would have been for Trump, after losing the first few lawsuits intended to upset the results, to have focused on problems where he really might have helped in his final weeks in office. Why was Trump, like many other heads of state, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, not visiting hospitals and clinics, showing his concern for victims of COVID-19, asking kindly if they had enough beds, working to get them all they needed and speeding up distribution of the new miracle vaccines?”
The economy will not improve, education will not safely return to in-school learning, and congregations will not feel safe in houses of worship until the coronavirus is so reduced that people feel safe. That will not happen until most of us are able to quickly get both shots of COVID-19 vaccines. What we need for all that to happen is a federal government actively involved in the process replacing the one that punted everything to the individual states so that Trump would not be blamed for any problems.
If all proceeds as planned, and as the Constitution requires, we will have a new president and that new federal government today.
Until 80% of us get both COVID-19 vaccine shots, wash your hands frequently, wear a face mask and maintain social distance.