College football season is upon us. Hopefully this year, we’ll be able to return to a more normal celebration of this series of athletic events. Hopefully.
Lots of us are now driving considerable distances to watch those young players in person, usually with the help of jumbotrons, etc. We made our way to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, last weekend for the first time in two years.
As I write, the latest tropical storm has impacted oil production on the U.S. Gulf, causing a reduction of 48.2% and 39.57% in gas and oil production respectively. No doubt we’ll see the results at the gas pump. This will clearly not be a carefree college football season.
Tennessee currently ranks first in the nation in new COVID-19 cases. Remember when Sen. Marsha Blackburn posted a video on her official Twitter account with the caption “The facts on Fauci that big tech doesn’t want you to know”? She went on to accuse infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg of concocting a “narrative” regarding the origins of COVID-19. (thehill.com). The Washington-based GOP leadership has been worse than useless in guiding our nation and state through this plague. No one should be surprised at our current status.
One thing I keep noticing is that it’s practically impossible to predict the outcome of a college football game with any real reason to feel confident about it. Yet people bet (and often lose) money on these contests all the time. I really don’t understand it, but that’s the way it is.
If you Google something like “bookies college football,” you’ll get a ton of hits. Legalsports betting.com’s advice on college football wagering includes how to “find a safe and reliable sportsbook to place your college bets.” At this time, it’s necessary to use online sportsbooks except in a few states. Just as is the case with buying stocks, derivatives, etc., it’s wise never to bet more than you can afford to lose.
The Chapel Hill business community has clearly been hit pretty hard by the pandemic. I’ve never seen so many closed restaurants and retail establishments there. I didn’t drive through the “main drag” (Franklin Street), but I heard that it’s practically deserted. What a financial bloodbath this represents. However, someone has managed to open a shop in a nearby shopping center that exclusively sells high-end Lilly Pulitzer resort wear for women. And Mayo’s Metropolis in the nearly deserted University Place remains fully stocked and ready for business.
I still miss the Danziger family group of restaurants that were so popular when Bob was in school there. The subterranean Rathskellar (opened in 1948) was the first restaurant in town to serve draft beer. The Zoom Zoom Room, The Ranch House and the Villa Teo gave students and others many unforgettable dining and socializing experiences during their time.
The freshly made hot apple pies sitting in the open, screened window as we stood in line to dine at “The Rat” were exquisite. I wish it were possible to bring them back complete with the buildings with their kitschy decor and delicious but inexpensive food. If you ordered tea, you received a whole pitcher of sweet, delicious iced tea.
Except for the Villa Teo, these were not “fine dining” restaurants. But they had something even better — unforgettable atmosphere and ambience aided by not needing to pass our current standards of cleanliness, food handling, etc. I don’t remember ever getting sick eating there.
As I expected, Rep. Diana Harshbarger isn’t any better at telling her constituents the truth than Sen. Blackburn is. Rep. Harshbarger’s column published here Wednesday is pure partisan drivel. Per extensive information obtained from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection by the Arizona Daily Star, “Migration and fentanyl seizures rarely overlap and largely occur at opposite ends of the border. The busiest areas for fentanyl seizures are near San Diego and in Arizona. The busiest areas for migration are in South Texas” and “occur at legal ports of entry.”
I realize that it’s a requirement for any GOP politico to constantly snap at a Democratic president’s heels, but these people are intentionally misleading Tennesseans about life-and-death matters for political gain. Admittedly, most Tennesseans demand to be misled. But still.
All I can say is that if these Republicans in Washington lied about football scores and other game information the way they do regarding COVID-19, immigration and most everything else, college football fans would make life totally miserable for them. And they’d deserve it.