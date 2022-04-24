David Sedaris is an author and lecturer who has been on a multistate tour over the past several months. His observations about the current state of the United States, contained in the April 4 edition of The New Yorker, paint a compelling picture of what COVID-19 has done to the country.
Sedaris rejected Zoom early on in favor of holding out for live audiences in the same room with him. He describes a live audience as “that failsafe congregation of unwitting editors.” He dreads silence, loves groans and puzzles over coughs during his lectures.
The tour was originally to be in more than 70 cities. Some canceled; some did not. The pandemic caused him to gain 20 pounds. To fit into his “tour clothes,” he walked a lot and subsisted on sugar-free Jell-O.
It is his observations of the current life of Americans that I find most compelling:
He was struck by the myriad of “Help Wanted” signs. One fast-food joint was offering $14 an hour; whereas, next door, the sign said $16. Like the writer, Sedaris wonders what has happened to those who held the jobs before COVID-19: “Have the people who used to work there died? I wondered. Where was everyone?” He would ask kids attending his presentation if they had a job. Mommas invariably answered: “Why should they bust their butts for 17 dollars an hour?”
He went to California, where he was required to wear a mask everywhere and produce his vaccination card. Then he ventured to Montana where, stupidly, he wore a mask into his hotel and received the sort of looks he might have gotten had he sported a Hillary Clinton T-shirt at a Klan rally.
What people were eating or drinking seemed to have taken a turn for the worse. Sedaris observed an advertisement for an Almond Joy Latte in Springfield, Missouri. His observation: “For all our talk about health, and, worse still, ‘wellness’, the burning question in most of America is ‘How can we make this more fattening?’ ”
Also seen during the tour: America is “weary and battle-scarred. There are tent cities, cracked sidewalks and bashed-in mailboxes.” A restaurant patron at a Ritz-Carlton pulled a separate plate off the buffet, loaded it up with bacon and eggs, and served her dog.
One does not have to go on a national tour to experience the lifestyle changes wrought by COVID-19. We have lawyers who are wearing causal Friday clothes on Mondays, even though they have gone for decades wearing the obligatory coats and ties. In Kingsport, certain streets became repositories for the homeless — homeless persons who may well have been from somewhere other than here.
Drive down Stone Drive, east or west, and virtually every business continues to display “Help Wanted” signs. As mentioned, I have wondered where in the world people have gone. I decided to inquire at the fast-food restaurants. The replies: “For the longest time the enhanced unemployment benefits were much more attractive than work,” or “People just don’t want to work anymore.” And then, of course, they raised the price of hamburgers because they raised the wage rates, being only partially successful in their rehiring efforts.
We have been lucky in Tennessee because, somehow, the economy continued to be robust during COVID-19, and sales tax revenues have remained high. Many other states have not had that experience. That explains why we now have a newly arrived stable of former Californians. Although, those new Volunteers will generally point out the Golden State’s politics are ridiculous, and the cost of living and fires and water issues continue to rise.
We are weary of masks. We are weary of, but still need, vaccines. The service industry, even here, is not what it was in 2018. Hotels do not clean rooms every day, even though the cost of rooms in many places is well over $300 a night.
There was no good to come out of the pandemic except the many examples of human kindness, particularly from health care workers and first responders.
And now we hear about another variant.