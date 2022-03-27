We are all feeling the pain of rising gas costs, and there is also a lot of misinformation about why prices are rising. Like many things, it is a complex problem, and the solutions are not quick, easy or simple. To understand the whole picture of what we are seeing today, we need to understand more about oil drilling and Energy Information Administration (EIA) data going back to at least 2018.
Fracking well drillers need about $60 per barrel to make a profit. So, when the price of oil is above $60 per barrel, drilling typically increases. In late 2017, oil prices climbed and stayed above $60 per barrel, and an increase in drilling rigs followed. Between late 2017 to the end of 2018, drilling increased from about 920 to 1,077 rigs in the USA. In 2019, oil prices dropped to around $55, and we saw a slight decline in drilling, dropping to about 800 rigs over the next 15 months. During this time, many drillers struggled financially, cutting costs and only working in the areas with the highest potential.
Then COVID-19 nearly shut down the world economy. By April of 2020 the USA was in deep recession with more than 22 million people losing their jobs. Many who were still working, worked from home. With so many not commuting or traveling, demand for gas plummeted. This drop in demand caused the price of oil to plunge under $20 per barrel. In fact, for a few days in April, the price of oil went negative for the first time in history. Drillers went from barely hanging on to going bankrupt or incurring large losses and high debt. In only six months, the USA lost 70% of its drilling capacity. This is the steepest drop-off in drilling in the USA in the 50-year history of the EIA keeping data.
This recession hit the oil industry particularly hard. It was a blow not easy to recover from, even when the demand started rising. Many of the employees from drilling teams had found new jobs or retired. Equipment, trucks and rigs had been sold at bankruptcy auctions. There is no quick and easy way to start new companies or revive old ones, hire new employees, and buy the needed equipment. New wells cost between $5 million to $15 million, so loans are necessary. To compound the issue, banks were hesitant to lend to new drillers after the recent bankruptcies.
Another important piece of the picture is the nature of fracking. Fracking, unlike conventional oil drilling, has a steep production decline — typically over 50% a year. A fracked well that starts at 800 barrels a day typically drops below 400 barrels a day in a year and declines to about 100 barrels a day in two years. In as little as four years, it becomes a “stripper well” producing less than 15 barrels per day.
It takes months from when they start drilling until wells are fracked and producing oil. Therefore, to keep pumping the same oil volume, the companies must constantly be drilling and fracking new wells.
When the demand for oil spiked and oil prices rose in late 2021-2022 as people began to work, commute and travel, the oil companies could not immediately begin producing large amounts of oil, especially fracking oil. Now Russia invades Ukraine when the USA oil production is still ramping up from the disastrous 2020 drilling drop. This timing could not be worse for oil prices since Russia is the world’s second-largest oil producer, behind the USA, and is the second-largest oil exporter, behind Saudi Arabia
The Keystone Pipeline is another misconception, as it is alive and operational. There has been no change. The Keystone XL was to be an extension of the Keystone Pipeline to bring oil from the tar sands in Alberta Canada to the Gulf Coast. It was only 8% built when canceled in early 2021, and it’s not even close to being operational.
The Canadian company building it has bowed out of the project. If we decide to push eminent domain to force the landowners to allow the pipeline, it would still take many years to complete the planned extension.
For those of us over 60, we have seen this merry-go-round several times: the Arab oil embargo in 1973 saw oil prices triple, the Iran/Iraq war in 1980 saw prices double. Priced tripled again in the run-up to the 2008 housing bubble. And now we have a COVID whiplash on top of Russia. I guess the question before us is what, if anything, will we learn this time around?