Critical race theory has been much in the news lately. It is something being pushed in colleges, and in some places down as far as the early grades, not only in social studies, but even in math. It’s being pushed by some corporations, and apparently even by the military.
Critical race theory is controversial, to say the least. Citizens have run for, and been elected to, positions on local boards of education on a platform of opposition to critical race theory. Parents have appeared before school boards to voice their objections to it. Members of Congress have grilled military officers about the extent to which it is being taught to members of the armed forces. Some states have banned it.
It has its defenders, mostly in the so-called “legacy” media and in academia, but also in corporate human resources departments. These frequently say that critical race theory is simply “sensitivity training” to enable the trainees to avoid the appearance of racial bias. I think these defenses are less than candid, and will explain below.
But what is critical race theory, anyway?
Based on the reading I’ve done, critical race theory descends from a tactic devised by Marxists in the early part of the 20th century, which they called “critical class theory” or just “critical theory.” Critical theory divided all of humankind into two groups, the “oppressed” or the “oppressors.” The latter were capitalists, business owners, and other people of means. Everyone else was “oppressed.” The idea was to stir up resentment and hatred between the economic classes, with the end result of the oppressed, far greater in numbers, tearing down the existing order and replacing it with a society drawn along Marxist lines.
Critical theory got some traction in some parts of the world but bombed in the United States, even in the Great Depression. Americans were too much into opportunity for critical theory to appeal to many of them.
When the Cold War ended with the collapse of the Soviet Union, Marxism was discredited everywhere, except in academia, here as well as elsewhere. There didn’t seem much opportunity to bring back Marxism by dividing Americans according to class. That had already been tried, and had come up empty.
But what about race? There might be more opportunity there. Ten to 15% of the population was composed of African Americans, a group that historically really had been mistreated. There was also an increasingly large Latino population, some of them recent immigrants, largely undocumented, that had not yet been assimilated. Yes, race might be a better divisive wedge issue.
In critical race theory, while oppressors may be capitalists or well-to-do in business, that’s not why they’re oppressors. They’re oppressors because they’re, well, white. That’s all it takes. You see, white folks are born racists, irredeemable oppressors by virtue of the color of their skin. In contrast, African Americans and other people of color are born to be oppressed. Expecting “white behavior” of them is “racist.”
What white behavior? Well, the idea that one gets ahead through hard work, perseverance and dedication. Those are nasty habits, and the idea that young people should be taught they are desirable is oppressing people of color by imposing white culture on them. This is not an exaggeration. It is what has been taught at a number of training sessions sponsored by major corporations, who require participants to sign off on promises to be “less white.” In public education, there is even a movement to reject the idea that getting the correct answer in arithmetic is important. That is, you see, a “white” standard that corrupts children and oppresses children of color.
Whatever critical race theory is, it’s not simply encouraging diversity and inclusion, or teaching the parts of American history that are shameful as well as the good parts. Instead, critical race theory is divisive, and is designed to be.
While critical race theory has gained some traction in the Black community, that’s not universal. A number of African Americans think it is demeaning to Black folks, by implying that they are congenitally incapable of achievement. No, where critical race theory has caught on the most is in academia and among the trendy white “woke” in corporate boardrooms and human resources departments.
If you think this version of anti-racism is itself racist nonsense, that’s because it is. But some people who write books and sell their services as consultants have made a great deal of money by hawking it.
They, at least, are benefiting from it. But no one else will.