Every now and then, I receive inquiries from readers who wonder why I don’t write columns about political issues all of the time. These, I feel confident, come from people who largely agree with me on politics. Those who don’t doubtless wish I would keep my mouth shut and my keyboard closed.
The answer to the question, though, is twofold. First, I’d get tired of it if I did it every time out. Politics is an exhausting subject. It requires the expenditure of emotional as well as intellectual energy. Like most of us, I have a limited supply of both. Secondly, I am mindful that this newspaper prefers its local columnists to concentrate as much as possible on local events and local issues. Writing about national or even state politics doesn’t fill that bill.
And at the moment, when I am unhappy with pretty much everybody in both major parties, anything I would write would sound like general grousing. Most of you can do that without any help from me.
So today, I’m not going to write about politics directly, although there may be some political allusions. I’m going to talk about the Lizard People.
If the term throws you at first, let me remind the reader that the Nashville bomber over the Christmas holiday was supposedly concerned, not only about the telecommunications providers like AT&T, but also about the Lizard People, hidden aliens from another planet who are secretly here to take over the planet. It’s not clear whether he thought they had infiltrated AT&T.
I know this obsession sounds ridiculous. And it is. But remember, the bomber killed himself, injured others, and destroyed a great deal of property over it, or something like it. Sometimes it doesn’t take a large number of people to cause a lot of harm.
The thing is, this guy was not alone. Try using an internet search engine like Google, Bing or Yahoo, and entering “alien races” or “Reptilians.” You’ll quickly get a large number of links.
The internet sites that claim that there are alien races from other planets active here on Earth are not uniform. Some claim we are being visited by as many as 10 alien races. Others say there are only three. These include the Grays, tall fellows with big, elongated heads and enormous eyes; the Reptilians (also know as the Lizard People); and the Hybrids, who are the products of interbreeding between the Grays and human beings.
Supposedly, the Hybrids are wandering around among us, passing as human for reasons that have not been disclosed. They are definitely “undocumented aliens.”
The don’t have visas, and probably don’t use Mastercard, either. They may want to borrow money.
The Grays, who are the most common types depicted in alien contact reports, are supposed to be from the Zeta Reticula solar system. I don’t know who figured out their home address.
According to some sources, the alien races visiting us include the “Nordics.” These tall, fair-haired people look as though they are from Scandinavia, except with bigger eyes. The internet sites I reviewed are not clear about whether they are Hybrids, are from another planet where people just coincidentally look as though they are from Sweden, or are descended from human beings who were kidnapped and taken elsewhere.
These alien races are supposed to have, again according to the internet, secret treaties with the United States. I don’t know about Russia, China, the United Kingdom, or whomever.
I’ve enjoyed presenting the foregoing information. I’ve written with my tongue planted firmly in my cheek. But there is a serious point to be derived from all of this stuff.
As I said, a fair number of people actually believe it. The internet sites that discuss this information are serious, and actually fairly well-written. At least one person appears to have believed enough of it to be inspired to blow up himself and a goodly portion of downtown Nashville over it.
The sad truth is that there is so much misinformation, and disinformation “out there,” not only plastered on the World Wide Web, but provided by supposedly reputable news outlets and even elected officials and government agencies, that we are all well- advised to double and triple check our sources, and maintain some healthy skepticism.
But there is some good news. When I searched for “Lizard People in East Tennessee,” I got no results.
There evidently aren’t any around here.
That’s a relief. I guess.