Spring is here. That means it’s time for our region’s historic sites to shake off the winter doldrums and begin to come back to life.
Rocky Mount
The Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats will be hosting its Woolly Days & Garden Arts festival from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on April 9 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 10.
Did you ever wonder how much a sheep’s wool coat weighs? Or where you get wool fabric? How about where your wool socks or gloves come from? You will find the answers to those questions and more during the festivities. Woolly Days features hand-shearing of Rocky Mount’s flock of Cotswold sheep, wool processing techniques of the 18th century and other spring activities on a frontier farm. The Garden Arts Festival will be a celebration of all things gardening — from plants to handmade items for the home, garden and gardener.
Woolly Days is an opportunity for visitors to experience the spring activities of the early settlers of Tennessee. Children of all ages can get a close look at the sheep, pet them, feel their wool and learn how it can be made into clothing.
Tickets will be available at the gate or online at www.rockymountmuseum.com.
On April 23, Rocky Mount will host a New to Gardening workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Whether you’ve just moved to our area or have finally found the time to pick up a hoe, this “how to” workshop is designed to help you successfully grow and maintain plants, shrubs and trees in your home gardens.
Participants will learn how to test and work the soil; select garden-friendly native plants; and utilize successful gardening practices for sowing seeds, transplanting seedlings, preparing cuttings and pruning.
The cost for the workshop is $40 per person, which includes lunch. Due to limited seating space, the workshop is limited to 20 people and reservations must be made by visiting www.rockymountmusem.com.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park
On Saturday, April 9, Sycamore Shoals will host a 250th anniversary celebration of the Watauga Association from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In the spring of 1772, meeting under a large sycamore tree by the Doe River in what is now Elizabethton, settlement leaders drafted articles of governance for the Watauga Association. They negotiated a land lease, and later a purchase, with the Cherokee, formed a court and a militia, and organized the defense of the settlement in 1776. The Watauga Association existed as a body of democratic self-rule for five years before being annexed by North Carolina in 1777 as Washington County.
The commemoration will begin at 10 a.m. in the Fort Watauga Amphitheater with a special ceremony which will include a wreath laying, a proclamation by the Carter County Commission and a presentation of the Watauga Association scene from Tennessee’s official outdoor drama, “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals.”
Later, visitors will have the chance to go through Fort Watauga and see examples of 18th century life, including weaponry, uniforms and clothing of the period, soldiers’ equipment, and quill pen writing. There will also be colonial era music, flintlock musket and rifle demonstrations and a militia drill.
Admission to the celebration is free.
Exchange Place
Exchange Place Living History Farm will once again celebrate spring and planting season with its Spring Garden Fair. The oldest garden fair in our region will be back for its 36th season on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 1, from noon until 5 p.m., at the 1850s farmstead, located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport.
The fair will feature thousands of plants for sale, from old favorites to rare and hard-to-find varieties. Growers will offer perennials, annuals, trees and shrubs, with an emphasis on herbs, natives and heirloom plants. Gardening experts will be available throughout the weekend to share their knowledge about plant selection and care. In addition, there will be music, children’s activities and the annual shearing of the sheep. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older, with no charge for anyone under the age of 12.
Tipton-Haynes
Springtime in Haynesville, a Civil War reenactment, will be held at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City on April 30 and May 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Many people of this region do not know that Johnson City was once named Haynesville in honor of Landon Carter Haynes, the Confederate senator who lived in the historic home of the historic site. Haynes represented this region with tenacity during the war and even pleaded for his homeland after the region fell to Union forces. Come see the reenactors of the Department of East Tennessee represent the tenacity that both sides showed during the war. Walk through encampments of both the Confederate and the Union forces as they prepare for battle on the grounds of the historic site. The encampment opens at 9 a.m. with a battle reenactment at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under.