There’s a story, told to me as the truth by a reputable physician, concerning a former Kingsport physician’s office. A male patient presented to reception saying he had the shingles. He was told to wait, the doctor would see him soon. In due course, a nurse came, escorted him to a room and requested he disrobe. In another fullness of time, another nurse arrived and, after the briefest of inspections, said she saw no shingles. Where are they? The patient, with the unique and inimitable East Tennessee timing and intonation, says, “Outside in my truck. Why’d that lady ask me to take my clothes off”?
In yet a third fullness of time, the clothes got back on the patient, the shingles got on the doctor’s garage roof, and he and the physician apparently told the story all over town while the office staff may have silently wished they would choke on it.
Shingles of the medical sort are, however, no laughing matter. Serious skin lesions are among the most intolerable of human afflictions. The virus that causes chickenpox can smolder in the base of a nerve near your spine and seize upon it any time your immune system becomes old, distracted or in any way weakened to break out of its hiding place and spread along the path of that nerve.
The chance you will have shingles at some time in your life is 1 out of 3. It’s usually after age 50, but you can have them at any age. You can have them any place on your body, although usually on your chest. It’s a myth that two stripes meeting in the front will kill you; you only have them on one side anyway.
Quite a few people do have the bad luck to suffer viral reactivation in a nerve serving part of the face, where sensitivity is so great and where complications can result in the loss of vision in one eye or of hearing in one ear. Other rare complications include fever, nausea, headache, pneumonia, brain inflammation and death — the same list as for chickenpox. Please include that on your invitations to chickenpox parties.
Wherever it is, they say shingles looks and feels as if you’ve been slashed with a flaming torch. The burning, itching, weeping, crusted stripe of sores is reported to be near to intolerable. It usually only lasts a fortnight, but the pain can persist for years.
You can put ice and calamine lotion on it and get a prescription for topical and oral antiviral agents, but not much else helps. The various diets and food avoidances help as much as they do for other real diseases, and the application of apple cider vinegar should have the same effect as would pouring any other non-sterile liquid on an open skin lesion.
There are two shingles vaccines; get the new one even if you’ve had the old one. The two-part new one gives greater than 90% protection, and everybody over 50 needs it.
Side effects include soreness at the injection site. (What did you expect? They stuck a needle in your arm.) Occasionally fever, headache, fatigue and malaise. (Take a pill.)
Seriously, although extremely rare, anybody can unpredictably have a dangerous anaphylactic reaction to anything, so get the shots where they can handle such an event. If you are so statistically challenged that you are actually comparing 1 out of 3 versus 1 out of so many I can’t find out what it is, you are hereby invited to our next poker night. Bring money.
Will shingles die out when the people who got the chickenpox shots instead of the disease hit late middle age? Even if the vaccine strain of the virus persists in our nerves, since it wasn’t able to cause chickenpox disease, won’t it also be unable to cause shingles disease? We should find out about 2050.
For now, even if you have had shingles, even more than once, get the shingles shots. If you think you never had chickenpox, check a blood test, discover you actually did have chickenpox without realizing it, and get the shingles shots.
If you really are negative for chickenpox antibody, get the chickenpox shots instead and then in a few years get the shingles shots.
Do you see a pattern here? Just get the shots, willya?