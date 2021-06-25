Everytime I drive west on Riverport Road in Kingsport, I notice the sign near its beginning reminding motorists to “Share the Road.” And the section of that road that tracks the Big Sluice on Long Island is one of the locations I’m convinced is not a safe place for bicycle riders in Kingsport at all, especially in the eastbound lane. Not even close.
I say this for several reasons. There are two businesses there whose operations involve some industrial-sized vehicles — meaning really big. I’ve seen some truly gigantic rigs trundle along that road on their way to Thompson Metals Services. The huge specialized trailers designed with sides but without roofs transport tons of steel, aluminum, etc., for recycling. As they turn into their destination and leave after unloading, they leave a cloud of dust and dirt in the air and all over the roadway. I can’t imagine pedaling a bicycle alongside one of these massive rigs and through the dust.
The entrance to Appalachian Power’s operations center is right beside the driveway into Thompson Metals. Many of AEP’s service trucks are quite large and always bristling with cherry pickers and all sorts of equipment tacked onto the sides. They pretty well dominate the road. And their ability to reach their destinations as safely and fast as possible is crucial.
Riverport Road is traveled by a lot of people trying to get to work on time at Silgan, AEP, etc. Like the people you see on the roads near shift change time near Eastman, these drivers are in a hurry. Even in my car, I try to stay out of their way. In short, Riverport Road has a very busy mix of industrial, commercial, residential and recreational traffic (Domtar Park). It’s no place for bicycles, especially on weekdays, unless the rider just enjoys being a daredevil.
In addition, the condition of the eastbound lane, which snuggles up against the Big Sluice in several sections, has already mostly reverted back to its former condition of deep angled dips in places on the lane nearest the river. Even the guardrails lean out toward the water. And this is after sophisticated remediation attempts made by the city.
Matthew Lane with the Times News wrote about this in 2017 and updated the piece about a year ago. Kingsport paid $479,000 to GeoStabilization International to insert 20-foot tubes into the ground of a section of the road and fill them with grout in an effort to prevent further erosion of the riverbank and the resulting damage to Riverport Road. The hopes were that this would “make the road much more safe for the future.” The city later repaved this section of the road.
There is no other route for Appalachian Power to dispatch the caravans of specialized vehicles often required to fulfill its critical mandate to keep the power on 24/7 as far as I know. I ran across a few articles on the use of ground-penetrating radar to assess pavement degradation in roads like this (flexible pavements). This allows engineers to better analyze functional and structural defects in these roads. This technology may have already been used by the city. Regardless of what they would have found, it would be extremely complicated for engineers to close down both lanes in that part of Riverport Road. It’s a vital road.
Now Eastman Chemical Co. and the city are planning to move Jared Drive closer to the Big Sluice and connect it via a roundabout with Riverport Road. I assume that lessons learned from the issues on Riverport Road due to the Big Sluice bank erosion will play a significant part in their siting and design plans for the new road.
Intuitively, I’d guess that part of Riverport Road was built too close to the Big Sluice to begin with. And it probably wasn’t designed to handle being pummeled daily by massively heavy vehicles.
Long Island supported agriculture until the mid-1920s. A soil survey from 1944 I found noted that Long Island is covered in more loamy, fine sand than anywhere else in Sullivan County. This soil continues to considerable depths, and I was unable to determine the type of bedrock present. Sounds like it would be particularly erosion-susceptible.
Regardless, neither of these industry-heavy roads are or will be a good fit for bicycle enthusiasts. Stay safe, folks. Please.