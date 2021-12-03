On Aug. 25, 2020, a knife-wielding suspect named Jacob Blake, a black man, was shot and killed in Kenosha, Wisconsin, by a police officer, a white man. The officer was later cleared of wrongdoing. As happened so often in 2020 after the earlier death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, rioting broke out in Kenosha, and in other cities.
Despite the reports in the media that the riots were “mostly peaceful,” the non-peaceful parts were violent and destructive, with people injured and buildings set on fire. Most of the destruction took place in the poorer sections of Kenosha, with numerous small businesses being torched.
State and local authorities did not do much to curb the violence. There was no National Guard presence. Few arrests were made.
Kenosha is located just across the state line from Chicago and its suburbs. A young man named Kyle Rittenhouse, who lived in Illinois but only 17 miles from Kenosha, traveled to Kenosha, where he had numerous relatives, including his father, with the goal of providing first aid and protection to business owners who were at risk from the rioting.
Rittenhouse was, at the time, only 17 years old. His decision to travel to the scene of the riots was not a good one. He made an even poorer one when he accepted an AR-15 style rifle from a friend. He and his companion set out to “guard” a used car dealership owned by Sahil Khindai and his brother, Anmol, two “people of color.” The Khindai brothers did not ask for the protection, but accepted it, allowing themselves to be photographed together with Rittenhouse and his compatriots.
When rioting broke out, Rittenhouse was assaulted, in quick succession, by three men with criminal records. All were white, and one had been heard slinging racial epithets about African Americans shortly before the assaults. Two were armed with handguns. The other wielded a skateboard that he used to knock Rittenhouse to the ground. Rittenhouse shot all three. His shots killed two of them and wounded another, who had been pointing a handgun at the young man.
Rittenhouse was immediately portrayed as the face of “white supremacy” in media reports.
His photograph was even used as such in one of the campaign advertisements for then- candidate Joe Biden. There was little, if any, attempt to drill down into the facts of the story. When Rittenhouse was charged with murder, most of the media convicted him immediately.
As we all know, the Rittenhouse case went to trial a little over a year later. His defense was “self-defense,” a contention the prosecution is obliged to overcome in Wisconsin, as in most states. After a lengthy trial and four days of deliberation, the jury acquitted him on all charges. I do not practice criminal law, and I did not watch the trial. Knowledgeable observers who did report that the prosecution’s evidence was weak. More concerning, the district attorney engaged in dirty tricks, such as improperly mentioning to the jury that Rittenhouse had exercised his right to remain silent, and withholding evidence from the defense.
All the same, the reaction to what was an unsurprising verdict was both predictable and shameful. President Biden released a statement that he was “angry and concerned” about the verdict. Why, exactly? The president did not say.
As ill-considered as Biden’s remarks were, much of the media reaction was worse. Some reporters stated that Rittenhouse had shot “three black men,” a statement that was demonstrably false. Others suggested he had been acquitted solely because he is white.
Thankfully, there was not much rioting, except in Portland, Oregon, where practically anything seems to be an excuse for more destructive riots. Kenosha saw protests, but this time they really were “mostly peaceful.”
What are the “takeaways” from the Rittenhouse case? I think there are a couple.
First, as we already knew, we cannot count on fair and accurate reporting from most of the national news media. If the facts do not fit their preferred narrative, they just don’t report them.
Secondly, many of the media, and all of the political left, are committed to a narrative that we live in a hateful and racist country. Thus, a young man, using extremely poor judgment in where he was and what he was doing, but trying to protect a minority-owned business, and defending himself from white assailants, was presented as a “white supremacist.”
Rittenhouse was not on trial for stupidity. He was charged with murder. It’s a pity so many ignored that.