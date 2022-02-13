The Republican National Committee has indentured itself to Chairman Donald by engaging in any number of facetious and even dangerous acts over the part few months. We need to talk about this.
Lest I need remind you again, for the most part, I have voted straight Republican for 47 years. One exception was Ned Ray McWherter. I am not a cheerleader for the circus act currently in the White House. Trump is another matter, however.
Yes, the Republican National Committee has become the functional equivalent of persons in bondage chained to the unstable overseer who now resides in Florida. And when Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger were formally censured for taking part in the Jan. 6 committee investigation, that was not surprising. Collaborating with Trump’s enemies in the House clearly upsets some of the nuts in the GOP. Of course, to be consistent, the RNC should censure and condemn the late Howard Baker for his “treasonous” role in the Watergate investigation. Cheney and Kinzinger are engaged in exactly the same exercise as Baker was.
However, the censure of the two Republican members of the House pales in comparison to the RNC’s “declaration” that the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was “legitimate political discourse.” This smacks of the argument thugs made to justify burning businesses in Europe in the 1930s.
Indeed, the only theoretical equivalent I could come up with would be as follows: It is as if the Democratic Party in 1866 passed a resolution which described the Confederacy’s actions as “legitimate political discourse.”
Just how stupid can some be when they praise insurrection and sedition?
The Jan. 6 investigation is, in fact, a naked and strident attempt of the Democratic Party to nail the Donald. They may or may not. And even if they do, the RNC would never acknowledge his complicity.
Trump and his indentured followers continue to attack Mike Pence as a traitor. This is ridiculous as they have never bothered to read the Constitution of the United States. Pence merely performed his constitutional duty on Jan. 6, and should be praised for what he did and how he did it.
While it would make Trump scream even louder and engage in even more seditious activity, the fact is that Pence deserves the Profiles In Courage Award for standing up to the criminals who stormed the Capitol that day and for ignoring Trump’s false claims that the election should be overturned.
Whatever substantive achievements came out of the Trump presidency, they were flushed down the toilet by his total disregard for law and government.
Those who march in step with his Mao-like cult of personality are either blinded by his negative charisma or have, unfortunately, let the hatred of the left prevent them from seeing Biden and company will not be around very long.
•••
Biden’s administration is an interesting mix of allowing the far left to voice its radical agenda and rather pathetic attempts to keep the Democratic Party from becoming merely the far left. It is a balancing act that Biden seems rather unsteady at.
His salve, if you will, has been to throw money at social welfare, COVID relief, and now infrastructure. Clearly, all Democrats and even a few Republicans seem most at ease with the new trillions of debt that have piled up in an amazingly short period of time. It makes World War II look like a children’s game of Monopoly.
I will not be around when the chickens come home to “roost” on a debt load whose weight could cause it to fall through the earth to China. Such a dire circumstance.