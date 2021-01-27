I remember where I was and what I was doing when the space shuttle Challenger disaster happened on Jan. 28, 1986.
At that time I was working at the Elizabethton Star. We had just finished putting together the paper for that day and folks were heading to lunch. (We were an afternoon paper, which means we printed before noon.) I was in the newsroom watching as the man from United Press International started to change out the old teletype machine for a new high-speed printer for our wire service.
Back in those days, a bell would ring in the teletype if a story of the highest priority was moving across the wire, say for example if the president had been shot. Just as the man moved the machine, the bell began to ring. He flipped off the power to begin replacing the machine and I said, “That might have been something important.” He said he thought he caused the bell to ring by moving the machine, but I asked if he could turn the machine back on anyway just to make sure.
The machine came back to life and the bell began ringing again. Slowly it chugged out the message in all capital letters “THE … SPACE … SHUTTLE … CHALLENGER … HAS …EXPLODED. …”
That’s as far as I got. The presses were beginning to roll as I ran to find the city editor to tell her what had happened and see what she wanted to do.
It was decided to remake the front. While everyone came back in, I ran to the press room and told them, “Stop the presses. The space shuttle blew up.”
Of course, since I was a staff photographer and not any type of editor, the pressmen thought I was nuts and kept the presses rolling. About a minute later, the managing editor came in and the presses stopped.
Think about it. The last story to come in on that old teletype machine was the Challenger disaster.
The Challenger disaster is normally told as the story of the first teacher that was to fly in space, Christa McAuliffe. But there were seven crew members on that flight, including America’s second black astronaut, Ronald McNair.
McNair was born in 1950, which means he grew up during segregation. But he never let that stop him, as his brother Carl recalled.
“When he was 9 years old, Ron, without his parents or anyone knowing, decided to take a mile walk from our home down to the library. As he was walking in there, all these folks were staring, because it was white folks only and were wondering, ‘Who is this negro?’ So he politely positioned himself in line to check out his books. Well, this old librarian said, ‘This library is not for coloreds.’ He said, ‘Well ma’am, I would like to check out these books.’ She said, ‘Young man, if you don’t leave this library right now I’m going to call the police.’ So he propped himself on the counter and said, ‘I’ll wait.’
“So she called the police and subsequently called my mother. The police come down, two big burly guys come in and said, ‘Where’s the disturbance?’ And she pointed at the little 9-year old boy sitting up on the counter. My mother asks the librarian, ‘What’s the problem?’ The librarian said, ‘He wanted to check out the books and you know your son shouldn’t be down here.’ And the police officer said, ‘Why don’t you just give the kid the books?’ And my mother said, ‘He’ll take really good care of them’ and reluctantly the librarian gave Ron the books and my mother said, ‘What do you say?’ And he said, ‘Thank you ma’am.’ ”
McNair graduated as the valedictorian of Carver High School in 1967. He went on to receive a B.S. in engineering physics from North Carolina A&T in 1971 before heading to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he received a Ph.D. in physics in 1976.
In 1978, McNair beat out 10,000 applicants to become part of that year’s astronaut class. On Feb. 3, 1984, he became the second black person in space when he flew as a mission specialist on STS-41B aboard Challenger. He was an accomplished musician and took his saxophone on that mission, becoming the first person to play that instrument in space.
McNair took his saxophone on his second flight, mission STS-51L, to record an original piece of music during the flight. But it never happened as Challenger broke apart just 73 seconds into the mission.
Among his many honors, McNair was posthumously awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor in 2004, and a crater on the moon is named for him.
McNair never let anything stop him and he believed that with determination you could overcome anything. As he said in a speech to the graduating Class of 1984 at the University of South Carolina, “The road between South Carolina and space flight is not a very simple one. Nor is it one filled with guarantees. In fact, the only guarantees to be found are those that reside in the unchallenged depths of one’s own determination.”