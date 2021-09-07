I was digging through some boxes last week when I came across an old photograph taken more than 30 years ago by the 118th Public Affairs Detachment of the Tennessee Army National Guard. In this photo is a much younger and skinnier me along with other members of the media, a few elected officials from across Tennessee and ranking officers in the Guard. We were all standing beside a duce-and-a-half army truck.
It was a reminder of an exciting day spent at Fort Pickett, Virginia.
Things started very early that morning when I join several of our local soldiers and a few of our elected officials at Tri-Cities Aviation, where we waited for a C-130 transport aircraft to fly us to Fort Pickett. An officer greeted us there and told us the schedule for the day.
After the arrival time for our aircraft came and went, the officer came back out and announced that our plane had experienced engine trouble and couldn’t make it. He then said another C-130 was coming from Knoxville.
All the politicians suddenly looked at their watches and said that they couldn’t be late getting back, and since we were already an hour behind schedule they felt that they couldn’t go. They vanished and it was just me, a radio reporter and the soldiers left. The officer came over and asked if I still wanted to go, and my enthusiastic yes brought a smile to his face. Hey, I was in my mid 20s and was not about to pass up a chance to fly on a C-130 and watch a live-fire tank exercise.
After a while, a sergeant came out and called everyone together. “The aircraft is five minutes out,” he said. “When it gets here, it will not stop.”
Folks, I don’t know about you but I can’t jump that high. It was then I got a lesson in sergeant speak compared to officer speak. Officers tell you what is planned for you to do. Sergeants tell you what you will do. Emphasis on "will."
“As the aircraft rolls by a lieutenant will come out, connected to the aircraft by a cable. You will keep the lieutenant and the cable between you and the props. You will board the aircraft quickly, sit down and fasten your seat belts. You will follow all instructions given to you.”
Sure enough, the C-130 arrived and taxied slowly by as we quickly boarded. I sat down as the plane began to pick up speed and started to fasten my seat belts. However, the seat belts on this C-130 were different from car seat belts. They didn’t buckle, you sort of threaded the belt through the buckle and pulled it tight. As we headed down the runway, I struggled to get the belt tight. The person sitting next to me kept saying, “Pull on it.” Suddenly, a hand reached across and pulled the belt tight. “Thank you,” I said as I turned to see who had helped me. It was then I learned that my seat belt had been fastened by a full-bird colonel. That’s one step below a general.
C-130s are very loud, and we were given earplugs. Then I was given a note that listed me as a part of “Golf Team.” I hadn’t even brought my golf clubs. An old joke, I know, but there were seven groups, alpha thru golf, and it meant that I was assigned to the last one.
When we landed at Fort Pickett, stopping this time, they lowered the ramp at the back of the aircraft and we exited the plane to be greeted by a general. We were then given hats and posed for the photo that I found in the box. It was after that that the Golf Team designation came into play.
Parked nearby was a row of Huey helicopters, like those you see in newsreels flying around in Vietnam with the doors open. In the window next to the pilot of each Huey was a big letter. The one with the letter G (for Golf) was mine. However, the general was not happy. The helicopters were not in alphabetical order. They were A, B, C, G, E and F.
The general wanted things sorted out before the exercise could continue. Instead of rearranging the cards in the window, they came up with a different solution. We boarded the G Huey and it lifted off first and hovered about 60 feet off the ground, with the door open. Hueys have always impressed me with how rock solid they hover. Suddenly, the helicopter tilted and flew backwards to the end of the line. It was the first time I had gone backwards in an aircraft. We hovered again until the rest of the flight lifted off. We then fell in line.
After a brief flight, we landed in the exercise area and were met by another sergeant with more sergeant speak. “You will follow this path through the woods. You will not leave the path, and you will have your earplugs in before you clear the tree line on the other side.”
Putting in my earplugs while walking through the woods, my group came out next to a tank. I was soon happy that I followed instructions. As we stood there watching the men work with the tank, the ground suddenly shook under our feet. We turned to see another tank, camouflaged, a short distance away. It was the start of the exercise. For almost an hour we watched as tanks fired, maneuvered and then fired again.
After watching the impressive display of firepower, we went back through woods and boarded the Hueys back to the airfield. When we arrived there, we were each given a copy of the photo and a sack lunch as we boarded the C-130 back to Tri-Cities Airport.
It was the end to an exciting day that I still remember more than 30 years later thanks to the Tennessee Army National Guard.