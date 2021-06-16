Memorial Day, Flag Day, Father’s Day and July 3rd are all so close together and hold a special meaning for me.
I collect flags, some original, some reproductions from different periods of our nation’s history. In the collection I have a WWII chaplain’s flag, WWI signal flags and American flags from many different eras.
But the cornerstone of my collection is a faded, modern-day 50-star flag. It was my father’s flag.
My dad served in the Army, 101st Airborne, Able Company of the 502, in Germany. He never told me many stories. He talked about being “soldier of the day.” He talked about the boat ride across the ocean as they passed through a storm and also seeing the white cliffs of Dover, England.
Another time he talked about when he and a buddy in his unit, this was post war as part of the army of occupation, decided to try snow skiing even though neither knew what they were doing.
They thought, just for starters, they would ski across the slope before they tried going down the slope. When they stopped on the other side, they couldn’t go anywhere so they stepped off their skis to turn them around. “The next thing I knew,” my dad said, “I was up to my waist in snow.”
Being two boys from the southern part of the United States, they hadn’t counted on how deep the snow can get in the mountains of Germany.
My dad’s time in the 101st was cut short by an injury to his right arm that refused to heal. The reason it refused to heal was because of what happened to him early in life. At some point before he was born, the blood flow to my dad’s right arm had been restricted.
When he was born, the doctors wanted to amputate, but his mother refused to allow them to take his arm, and she massaged and worked it regularly. She saved my dad’s right arm.
While his right arm was always a little weaker than his left, it didn’t stop him from pitching professional baseball, as a lefty, or making it into the 101st Airborne. But now, because that right arm refused to heal to the doctors’ liking, he was transferred out. First he was transferred to the airborne artillery and then to the 2nd Infantry Regiment.
My dad wanted to stay in the Army and applied for Officers Candidate School. He received endorsements from his superiors but somewhere up the chain of command someone stated that he was too old for OCS; the Army was trying to revitalize with younger officers. I have to laugh at this because it was this same youth movement that almost kept Gen. George S. Patton out of WWII, as some felt he was too old for field command at the start of the war.
Denied OCS, my dad finished his tour of duty and came home, graduated from East Tennessee State College (it was not a university back then), and carried on with his life.
I remember that my dad always flew an American flag on various holidays. After us kids moved out and my parents moved into a condo, he would fly the flag every day, putting it up in the morning and taking it down in the evening or when the weather turned bad. He even put up the flag the morning he went into the hospital for surgery. Sadly, he never came home as cancer claimed him a few days later.
The flag flew unattended for several months, until one day I was visiting and happened to notice it. The colors had faded and it had gotten hung on a tree limb. I took the old flag down, rolled it up and put it in my car planning to turn it over to the VFW or American Legion for proper disposal.
The day came to turn it over, but suddenly I didn’t have the heart. As I looked at that faded old flag, it struck me: This is my father’s flag. He put this flag up every morning and took it down every evening. He defended this flag around the world. He faced this flag, ball cap over his heart, before every ball game he pitched.
As I sat in my car with tears in my eyes, I realized that this flag stood for more than a nation. It stood for family. It stood for the passing of dreams, ideas and beliefs from father to son, generation to generation, dating all the way back to the founding of this nation. I took the old flag home.
My dad had that flag for years. As long as he took care of it, the colors stayed bright and true. It took only a few months of being left unattended for the colors to fade and the flag to fall into disrepair.
The same could be said for the freedoms we enjoy in this country. As long as we stay vigilant, our freedoms could last for centuries. If we let down our guard, our freedoms will fade like the colors of that old flag.
I placed a flag on my father’s grave for Memorial Day and flew my own flag for Flag Day and will on Father’s Day. I will also fly my flag on July 3. Many will think it is for Independence Day on the fourth, and they will in part be right.
But my father’s birthday is July 3, and I always remember him when I put up my flag.