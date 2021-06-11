Jobs, jobs, jobs. We are fortunate to have some very smart and hardworking people in numerous organizations out there beating the bushes to attract new companies with good-paying (manufacturing) jobs for people in Kingsport and the region. Why are they having so much difficulty when new corporate headquarters and manufacturing plants are flocking to Middle Tennessee?
I’ve done some snooping around and found a few things that may be part of this puzzlement. And I’ve learned enough to know that companies have very different checklists for siting new headquarters or plants.
For instance, when Nissan was looking for an additional manufacturing site in Tennessee, the fact that there’s a shelf of limestone under Smyrna’s topsoil helped clinch the deal for that lucky city in Middle Tennessee. Now Nissan ships two trains of its vehicles a day from Smyrna.
Dell moved jobs from Austin, Texas, to Lebanon, Tennessee, largely because they wanted to be closer to most of their customers. Japanese-owned company M-Tek opened a plant in Tennessee in 1986 to be close to Nissan and due to the “quality of workers, the shipping transportation environment and support from local and state governments.” They now employ about 725 Tennesseans.
Some of the dominant factors in siting a new plant often include a favorable labor climate, nearness of markets, quality of life, proximity to different resources and suppliers, and costs associated with utilities, tax and land. Two of these requirements relate to transportation and logistics. Process-oriented industries usually look for waste disposal infrastructure and plenty of good quality water. Are potential new corporate citizens to our region afraid that TVA couldn’t guarantee there would be enough water for their plants after our existing heavy industry had been served?
Knoxville seems to be having a bit better time of it in this competition. Per Wikipedia, “Knoxville is an international port connected via navigable channels to the nation’s inland waterways and the Gulf of Mexico. Most commercial shipping is provided by barges which deliver on average over half a million tons of cargo to Knoxville per year, mostly asphalt, road salt, and steel and coke.”
There’s no doubt that shipping very large and/or heavy equipment or commodities is much cheaper by water than by land. And the Holston River is not navigable by commercial barge traffic, which is much cheaper per ton than shipping by rail or truck.
Northeast Tennessee has invested heavily in our ability to provide the custom-designed training required by companies moving here. We all have a right to be very proud of our region’s achievements in this regard. Is it helping or is there some other issue that cancels out our advantage there? Could it partly be due to the fact that Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have so many prime working-age people who aren’t in the labor pool because of drug abuse, specifically opioids and meth?
Another thing caught my attention. Existing broadband infrastructure is not fully utilized because 69% of businesses and 76% of households had speed tests below 25 mbps download speed.
Regionalism has been the key to Middle Tennessee’s economic growth success. It began when Nashville and Davidson County consolidated their schools. Voters there evidently have a greater desire to improve their region. But we have different demographics.
King University’s study on our regional economy found that the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia area depends heavily on government-based income such as Social Security, Medicare, veterans benefits and others. Our share of government transfer payments as a percentage of earned income is way above average in the U.S. This is mostly attributed to our high population of veterans and retirees.
The only thing that can reverse this is the creation of economic opportunity for younger workers through an expanded manufacturing base. I would add “which pays better wages than most current businesses do.”
I agree that our region will not thrive without a regionalism approach. The high percentage of retirees and veterans who live and vote here don’t have a big stake in our economic development. But younger people who want to remain in or settle in Northeast Tennessee/Southwest Virginia would do well to vote for local mayors and others who support regionalism initiatives. You can ill-afford complacency in the 21st century. It’s your future. Voting matters. At every level.