We are now in the run-up to Thanksgiving Day, which by an act of Congress always falls on the fourth Thursday in Nov-ember and this year will be celebrated on Nov. 25.
When I was a kid, we were taught that the first Thanks-giving was celebrated by the Pilgrims at the Plymouth colony in Plymouth, Massachusetts, from which they had come from England so they could have religious freedom. We drew pictures and made construction paper “Pilgrim” hats and bonnets that mimicked the illustrations our teachers showed us. We heard the stories about how the Native Americans taught the Plymouth colonists to plant maize and hunt wild turkeys.
The Native American assistance really happened, as did the harvest feast celebrated by the colony in 1620. Most of the rest of the story is not completely accurate. The harvest feast at Plymouth was not the first Thanksgiving. Harvest thanksgiving ceremonies were celebrated in Virginia as early as 1610 and were common throughout the American colonies. The holiday did not become official until 1863.
Who were the Pilgrims? The dictionary defines a “pilgrim” as “one who undertakes a journey to a sacred place for religious purposes.”
Thus, history prior to 1620 is filled with Christians, Muslims, and even pagans, who made pilgrimages to Jerusalem, Mecca and Delphi in Greece for religious observance.
Using the word to describe the Plymouth colonists did not arise until the late 18th century and did not become common until the early 19th.
The group we know as the Pilgrims were originally from England but were actually living in the Netherlands when they embarked on the Mayflower for America. In England they were known as “Separatists” because, unlike most of their fellow Puritans, they wanted a complete break from the Church of England.
At the time, the other Puritans, who wanted to “purify” the English Church — mostly by purging it of much of the ritual the Church of England had inherited from the Roman Catholic Church — thought that an accommodation with the more “high church” elements of the state church was possible. Their hopes did not work out, and their continued suppression was one of the principal causes of the English Civil War 20 years later, which ended in the beheading of King Charles I.
After the civil war and the restoration of the monarchy (and with it the traditional Church of England) the remaining Puritans split into those who were willing to accept the restored church and those who were not.
The latter were known as “Dissenters” or “Independents.” Many had already emigrated to New England.
They were called Dissenters to distinguish them from Episcopalians, who believed the church should be led by bishops, and Presbyterians, who believed the church should be governed by synods of presbyters. In contrast the Dissenters, of whom the Separatists of the Plymouth colony were an early harbinger, believed the churches should be governed democratically, congregation by congregation.
And then there were Roman Catholics in England, Ireland and in the Scottish Highlands, of whom no one else approved, and whom everyone else thought should be persecuted. They could agree on that, if not anything else.
We see the heritage of all these groups today in the United States. Most Protestant Christian denominations descend from the Separatists/Dissenters. These include the Baptists (originally known as “Anabaptists” because of their opposition to infant baptism), the Congregationalists, the Church of Christ, the Christian Church, and so on. The Episcopal Church descends from the Church of England, and like the Lutheran Church, which was brought to these shores from the Netherlands and from Germany, is a reformed Roman Catholic Church. The Methodist Church is a “reformed” Church of England.
The Pilgrims really were escaping from religious persecution. But they were hardly unique. There were Roman Catholics in Maryland, French Protestants in South Carolina and Alabama, Quakers in Pennsylvania. Much later, we saw the Mormons move across the country to Utah.
Someone whose name I have forgotten remarked that we don’t fight religious wars any longer, at least in Europe and the Americas, because we learned the hard way that there are better ways to handle our religious differences. That’s a reason to give thanks.
Yet the impulse to control, suppress and intimidate remains strong. The excesses of “cancel culture” in the name of political orthodoxy differ from past religious persecutions only in motivation. That’s a sobering thought amid our Thanksgiving celebration.
The freedom for which we are thankful remains fragile.