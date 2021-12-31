So, I get to write the very last column to be run on the very last day of the year. I’d like to say that I was awarded the honor for a reason, or at least won the right in a drawing, but neither would be true. It’s just the way the calendar falls this year, in terms of rotation of columnists.
The end of each calendar year and the beginning of the next always is, or should be, a time of reflection on the past year, and a time of expressing hopes and goals for the coming year. I will do just those things in this column, and will take a crack at 2021 first.
If we are completely honest with ourselves, no year is ever all good or all bad. I can’t say there was nothing to like about the year we are closing out. There certainly were some good things that happened. For example, I published three books. I finally reached semi-retirement. The COVID vaccines became more and more available. Restaurants reopened more fully after the partial closings of 2020. All good things.
But frankly, I’ve had better years. This one began with the disturbing riot in Washington on Jan. 6 and was characterized by deep political divisions in this country for the entire year. Despite the vaccines, COVID continued to spread sickness and death as new variants appeared. Officials in many parts of the country reacted by imposing lockdowns and protocols that proved statistically ineffective when compared with states and localities that did not but have insisted on being sanctimonious about it.
One of my escapes is college football. It wasn’t as much fun for me this year, as my team didn’t do as well as expected. (I did have some good moments watching, and some good tailgate experiences.) Network and cable news has become unwatchable, and the film and television industries’ recent offerings disappointing.
Much more importantly, I lost two friends and colleagues, Gorman Waddell and Bruce Shine. I still want to talk with them, get their opinions on various matters, but I can’t. That’s a lingering sadness. We also have other friends who continue to wrestle with non-COVID medical conditions, and who remain in our prayers.
And the year ended with Deb getting sick, too. She is mending, but recovery is not spontaneous for those in our age bracket. I am confident that she will again grace the pages of this newspaper with her columns, but that time is not yet. Perhaps the worst of it for her is that she continues to put up with my cooking, such as it is.
As the reader has doubtlessly figured out by now, I won’t be unhappy to see 2021 come to an end. Will 2022 be better, for me, for friends, for our country and our community? We can only hope. Here are some things I’d like to see.
Personally, my biggest hope and prayer is for the continued healing for Deborah and for the friends to whom I referred above. I am convinced of one thing: We are blessed here in the United States with the best health care in the world. Despite any frustrations we may have with “the system,” the physicians and other providers who care for us and our loved ones are, for the most part, first rate.
For our community, I would like Kingsporters to quit beating ourselves up. We really do have good housing, good education, good employment opportunities, safe streets, well-designed and fun community events, and a selection of good restaurants and taverns.
Recruiting new business is not like ordering merchandise on amazon.com. We must judge our efforts realistically.
For the country, it is my hope that we will acknowledge that COVID is now endemic rather than pandemic, and that there is no acceptable degree of mandated altered behavior that will get rid of it.
There will always be new variants, just as there are always new strains of influenza. Living in a constant state of hysteria and emergency is neither smart nor sustainable.
We’re likely going to have to get periodic COVID shots just as we get flu shots, but it’s time for shutdowns, compulsory masks and remote education to end, no matter how much the likes of Anthony Fauci like running the country. They’ve made enough of a hash of things as it is.
Enough, already.
